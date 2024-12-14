On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Driver in serious condition after crash involving TRAX train

Dec 14, 2024, 4:37 PM

A damaged truck after a crash involving it and a Utah Transit Authority train on Dec. 14, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY — A truck and a TRAX train crash caused significant delays across most Utah Transit Authority lines Saturday afternoon.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the crash happened at 700 S. West Temple at approximately 3:15 p.m. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but none of the TRAX passengers were hurt.


UTA said the crash impacted all TRAX lines, causing significant delays for riders. A bus bridge between 600 South and the Ballpark Station was activated to transport riders.

This is a breaking news story and it may be updated. 

