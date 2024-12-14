Driver in serious condition after crash involving TRAX train

SALT LAKE CITY — A truck and a TRAX train crash caused significant delays across most Utah Transit Authority lines Saturday afternoon.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the crash happened at 700 S. West Temple at approximately 3:15 p.m. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but none of the TRAX passengers were hurt.

We are assisting @RideUTA Police investigate a crash involving a Jeep and a TRAX train at 700 South West Temple. Paramedics have taken the driver to the hospital in serious condition. No train passengers were injured. Media: Contact UTAPD.#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/BiZh5qivzz — Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) December 14, 2024



UTA said the crash impacted all TRAX lines, causing significant delays for riders. A bus bridge between 600 South and the Ballpark Station was activated to transport riders.

#TRAX Update 4:02 PM: Continue to expect significant north and southbound delays on all TRAX Lines. A bus bridge has been activated between 600 South and Ballpark Station. For more information, call 801-743-3882. — Utah Transit Authority – UTA (@RideUTA) December 14, 2024

This is a breaking news story and it may be updated.