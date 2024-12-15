One person killed, others injured, after crash on US 6 near Diamond Fork

SPANISH FORK — One person was killed in a three-car crash on Highway 6 Saturday afternoon, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

In a press release, UHP said a black Kia Soul with a driver and two passengers was traveling eastbound on state Route 6. The driver lost control and spun into westbound traffic, causing a white Kia Sportage to hit it.

According to UHP, a white Kia Telluride traveling westbound struck the Kia Soul head-on, causing the backseat passenger of the Kia Soul to be ejected from the car. The passenger was not restrained while in the car and died on scene.

The driver of the Kia Soul and the other passenger were transported to a hospital. UHP did not say how serious their injuries were.

“Multiple occupants of the Sportage had minor injuries and were transported by ambulance,” the press release stated. “The two occupants of the Telluride sustained minor injuries and neither were transported.”

UHP Cpl Eddie Wright told KSL that a helicopter was called to transport the injured but was unable to due to the high winds.

