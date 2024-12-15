Utah Football Picks Up Three Transfer Commitments

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah picked up their second, third, and fourth commitments of the transfer portal cycle on Saturday.

Former Louisville, Miami (OH), and Garden City CC defensive back Jeremiah Caldwell announced his commitment first. That was followed shortly afterward by the commitment of former Murray State and Missouri punter Orion Phillips. Then former Oregon edge/linebacker Jaxson Jones announced his commitment to the Utes.

Utah currently sits at four additions and they remain heavily involved with several other targets. The program is currently hosting a handful of transfer prospects and will continue hosting visitors over the next week.

Jeremiah Caldwell Commits To Utah

Caldwell will join Utah after a year at Garden City CC. He was once a four-star composite prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Hailing from the state of Michigan, Caldwell’s high school recruitment boiled down to Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Iowa State.

He ultimately committed to Louisville but transferred after a year to Miami (OH). After a season there, he moved to Garden City CC.

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Caldwell played both cornerback and safety. He finished this past season with 32 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 7 pass breakups.

Orion Phillips Commits To Utah

After losing their own punter to the portal, and ultimately the Texas Longhorns, Utah wasted little time to address the position.

Utah landed the commitment of former Missouri punter Orion Phillips.

A native of Australia, Phillips averaged 43.5 yards per punt, including a long of 71 yards. Phillips also pinned 12 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Jaxson Jones Commits To Utah

Jones was a member of Oregon’s 2024 class and appeared in just one game this season. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder has a lot of potential and ties to the program. His father Daniel Jones played receiver at Utah from 1997-98.

As a recruit, Jones showed a lot of promise as a linebacker and edge rusher. Jones was a high three-star prospect last year and committed to Oregon after backing off of a pledge to Washington. He held offers from Michigan and USC among others.

