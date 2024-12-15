On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Picks Up Three Transfer Commitments

Dec 14, 2024, 5:27 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah picked up their second, third, and fourth commitments of the transfer portal cycle on Saturday.

Former Louisville, Miami (OH), and Garden City CC defensive back Jeremiah Caldwell announced his commitment first. That was followed shortly afterward by the commitment of former Murray State and Missouri punter Orion Phillips. Then former Oregon edge/linebacker Jaxson Jones announced his commitment to the Utes.

Utah currently sits at four additions and they remain heavily involved with several other targets. The program is currently hosting a handful of transfer prospects and will continue hosting visitors over the next week.

Jeremiah Caldwell Commits To Utah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremiah Caldwell (@_.rockk2)

Caldwell will join Utah after a year at Garden City CC. He was once a four-star composite prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Hailing from the state of Michigan, Caldwell’s high school recruitment boiled down to Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Iowa State.

He ultimately committed to Louisville but transferred after a year to Miami (OH). After a season there, he moved to Garden City CC.

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Caldwell played both cornerback and safety. He finished this past season with 32 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 7 pass breakups.

Orion Phillips Commits To Utah

After losing their own punter to the portal, and ultimately the Texas Longhorns, Utah wasted little time to address the position.

Utah landed the commitment of former Missouri punter Orion Phillips.

A native of Australia, Phillips averaged 43.5 yards per punt, including a long of 71 yards. Phillips also pinned 12 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Jaxson Jones Commits To Utah

Jones was a member of Oregon’s 2024 class and appeared in just one game this season. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder has a lot of potential and ties to the program. His father Daniel Jones played receiver at Utah from 1997-98.

As a recruit, Jones showed a lot of promise as a linebacker and edge rusher. Jones was a high three-star prospect last year and committed to Oregon after backing off of a pledge to Washington. He held offers from Michigan and USC among others.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Picks Up Three Transfer Commitments

Utah football picked up three commitments from the transfer portal; DB Jeremiah Caldwell, P Orion Phillips, LB Jaxson Jones

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Tramples South Florida Bulls To Stay Undefeated

Utah State and Mason Falslev are firing on all cylinders under Jerrod Calhoun, controlling the action in an 88-67 win over South Florida.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cold Shooting Fourth Quarter Results In Jazz Loss To Suns

The Utah Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns at home 134-126 after returning from a rare four days off between games.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Fall To Phoenix Suns In A Shootout

The Utah Jazz offense was firing, but they couldn't get enough stops on the other end in a 134-126 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Clarkson Playing Phenomenal In Return From Injury

For at least one night, Jordan Clarkson returned to his sixth-man of the year form in a throwback performance against Phoenix.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Electrifies Delta Center Crowd After Blocking Durant

Midway through the second quarter, George raced back on a fast break to swat a sure Kevin Durant dunk into the stunned crown. 

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Utah Football Picks Up Three Transfer Commitments