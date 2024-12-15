Utah Basketball Gets The 81-63 Win Over Radford Highlanders

SALT LAKE CITY— Craig Smith and his Utah basketball squad got a hard-fought 81-63 win over the Radford Highlanders.

The Utes were in control for nearly all of this one. They were led by Hunter Erickson off the bench with 18 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Gabe Madsen and Lawson Lovering were the only other Utah players in double-figures. G. Madsen finished with 15 points on 5-of-17 shooting, while Lovering finished with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

The Utes finished the game shooting 47% from the field and 10-of-28 from 3-point range (36%).

Starting Five

The Runnin’ Utes starting lineup featured Miro Little, Gabe Madsen, Mike Sharavjamts, Ezra Ausar, and Lawson Lovering.

Radford Vs Utah, First Half

Utah controlled the tip-off but turned it over on the first possession. After forcing a turnover on the defensive end, Ezra Ausar took it the other way in transition, where he was fouled at the rim. He missed both free throws. Mike Sharavjamts scored the first bucket of the game; a layup off of an Ausar pick at the top.

Coach Smith made a near-wholesale lineup change two minutes into the game. He brought on Hunter Erickson, Mason Madsen, and Caleb Lohner for Little, Sharavjamts, and Ausar. That seemed to clean up some defensive miscues and spark a run for Utah.

Lovering scored a layup at the rim through contact and drew the foul but missed the free throw. After a couple of empty possessions, the offense got it going.

First, Mason Madsen scored a layup through contact. Then, Hunter Erickson knocked down a catch and shoot three from the left corner. After a stop, Utah pushed it the other way, which led to a M. Madsen catch and shoot three from the left wing. Each of those scores came off of a defensive stop.

MTO 14:57 – Utah 12, Radford 5

After the break, Utah created an open look for G. Madsen off an inbound play and he knocked down the third-straight 3-pointer for Utah.

G. Madsen then got to the rim and was fouled, he knocked down both from the line.

Ausar scored a layup off a poorly thrown lob pass. He then got a stop and rebound and pushed it to the other. Ultimately, that led to another catch-and-shoot 3-pointer for Erickson.

The defense was

MTO 12:17 – Utah 22, Radford 7

After a couple of empty possessions, Lovering scored a layup off a post-up.

Lohner threw down a dunk off a nice dish from Keller. However, that dunk would be the last field goal for over three minutes.

Utah seemed to get a little too casual and careless with their play, while Radford played with greater intensity. That ultimately allowed them cut Utah’s lead to 27-24 before the next media timeout.

MTO 6:51 – Utah 27, Radford 24

After the break, Wahlin threw down a two-handed slam off a back cut and dish from Lovering.

Wahlin later swatted a jumper that led to a fastbreak opportunity for Utah, which resulted in an Erickson 3-pointer.

Lovering had a dunk, off a dish from G. Madsen underneath. The Utes weren’t able to get stops to rebuild their lead all that much.

MTO 3:31 – Utah 34, Radford 29

After scoring the last one before the break, Lovering scored the first one after it.

Erickson, late in the shot clock, got into the lane and was fouled on a floater. He made both free throws.

Utah eventually got another bucket after a couple of defensive stops and empty possessions. Lohner with a layup at the rim and the foul but missed the free throw though.

That was the final bucket before the half.

Radford Vs Utah, Second Half

Lovering started the half with another jump hook in the paint. Utah then allowed a couple of buckets for Radford. Little responded with a fadeaway jumper.

Utah’s defense really clamped down for a brief stretch, which allowed them to build their lead out to 17.

MTO 15:37 – Utah 53, Radford 36

After the timeout, Utah got going with a big G. Madsen dunk in transition.

Lovering followed that up with a dunk on the next possession, which came off of a defensive stop he blocked a shot.

MTO 11:05 – Utah 57, Radford 44

Erickson had yet another big dunk in transition. He seems to be good for one of those every week. He also followed that up with a 3-pointer on the next possession.

M. Madsen later had a 3-pointer of his own to build Utah’s lead to 67-48 with about eight minutes left.

MTO 6:21 – Utah 67, Radford 50

After the break, Wahlin had a dunk on a back cut baseline, that came off a dish from G. Madsen.

Ausar got a steal and took the other way, where he was fouled at the rim, he knocked down both free throws.

After an empty possession, G. Madsen knocked down a 3-pointer from the right corner.

On the ensuing possession, Little hit a 3-pointer of his own, which gave Utah a 20-point lead.

MTO 3:52 – Utah 77, Radford 57

The Utes cruised into an 81-63 win.

