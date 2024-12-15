Utah Hockey Club Vs. San Jose Sharks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Utah Hockey Club looks to stay hot as they take on the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Utah has won four of its last six and also five straight on the road. The Sharks enter the matchup with just one win in their last four games.

The last time that Utah and San Jose played, the Sharks escaped with a 5-4 overtime victory in Salt Lake City.

Pregame

First Period

First penalty of the night goes against #UtahHC Valimaki will sit for 2 minutes for interference. 1P: 16:49 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 15, 2024

Another solid PK by #UtahHC early on against the Sharks. Active sticks, multiple clearances, and a really good job meeting the Sharks in the neutral zone with collective pressure. PK continues to be stellar. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

DYLAN GUENTHER AGAIN. No. 11 with an absolute snipe from the slot and #UtahHC leads early. Gorgeous pass from Cooley. Those two are unreal. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Speed and vision from Cooley.

Gorgeous pass.

Second Period

Third Period

