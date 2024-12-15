On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Vs. San Jose Sharks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Dec 14, 2024, 7:42 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Utah Hockey Club looks to stay hot as they take on the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Utah has won four of its last six and also five straight on the road. The Sharks enter the matchup with just one win in their last four games.

The last time that Utah and San Jose played, the Sharks escaped with a 5-4 overtime victory in Salt Lake City.

Stay caught up on all the action from SAP Center with our live blog!

Pregame

First Period

Second Period

Third Period

RELATED STORIES

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. San Jose Sharks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Hockey Club looks to stay on a roll as they take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center on Saturday.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado’s Travis Hunter Wins Heisman Trophy As College Football’s Top Player

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, punctuating a tireless performance all season by a dynamic player with a unique combination of skills.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Gets The 81-63 Win Over Radford Highlanders

Hunter Erickson was special off the bench for Utah as he led the squad in scoring with 18 points and helped the Utes to win over Radford.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Picks Up Three Transfer Commitments

Utah football picked up three commitments from the transfer portal; DB Jeremiah Caldwell, P Orion Phillips, LB Jaxson Jones

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Tramples South Florida Bulls To Stay Undefeated

Utah State and Mason Falslev are firing on all cylinders under Jerrod Calhoun, controlling the action in an 88-67 win over South Florida.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cold Shooting Fourth Quarter Results In Jazz Loss To Suns

The Utah Jazz fell to the Phoenix Suns at home 134-126 after returning from a rare four days off between games.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Utah Hockey Club Vs. San Jose Sharks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More