On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Dylan Guenther Does It Again, Gives Utah Hockey Early Lead In San Jose

Dec 14, 2024, 8:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Dylan Guenther has been on a tear to start this season and he continued his excellent play in San Jose.

Utah’s leading goal scorer increased his season total to 13 to give the Hockey Club a 1-0 lead over the Sharks.

Guenther comes off of two goals last game in Colorado. He has recorded a point in 12 of his last 17 games.

Guenther has opened scoring for Utah in five games and he is the leading NHL goal scorer among players 21 years old and younger.

If Guenther can make it two games in a row with two goals, he will tie the top mark for multi-goal games in the NHL with five.

With the recent string of goals, he has taken a considerable lead over everyone else on Utah’s roster.

Behind Guenther’s 13 is Clayton Keller and Jack McBain with nine each.

What Makes Dylan Guenther And Logan Cooley So Talented?

It’s no secret that Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley have taken their game to a whole new level this season for the Utah Hockey Club. In 29 games, Guenther currently leads the team in points with 28 while Cooley is in third with 24.

So, what is it that makes these two players so talented? It’s a collection of special individual skillsets, an ever-developing chemistry between them and a hunger to get better every day.

The game is slowing down for Utah’s Logan Cooley

If you pay close attention to Cooley for just a few minutes, it’s obvious that he’s a special player with incredible potential.

Given his blazing speed, phenomenal puck handling skills, elite creativity and remarkable vision, Cooley has been all over the ice and elevated his game to a new level.

Dylan Guenther is on track to become an NHL superstar

In just his first full season in the NHL, 21-year-old Dylan Guenther has been a merciless offensive monster as he currently leads the Utah Hockey Club in goals (12) and points (28).

Additionally, he also leads the team in power play goals/points (5), multi-point games (8), multi-goal games (4) and is tied with Clayton Keller for the most three-point games (2).

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Cruises Past Wyoming For Blowout Victory At Delta Center

BYU improves to 8-2 overall on the season after defeating Wyoming at the Delta Center.

33 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dylan Guenther Does It Again, Gives Utah Hockey Early Lead In San Jose

Utah's Dylan Guenther has been on a tear to start this season and he continued his excellent play in San Jose.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. San Jose Sharks Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Hockey Club looks to stay on a roll as they take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center on Saturday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Colorado’s Travis Hunter Wins Heisman Trophy As College Football’s Top Player

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, punctuating a tireless performance all season by a dynamic player with a unique combination of skills.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Gets The 81-63 Win Over Radford Highlanders

Hunter Erickson was special off the bench for Utah as he led the squad in scoring with 18 points and helped the Utes to win over Radford.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Picks Up Three Transfer Commitments

Utah football picked up three commitments from the transfer portal; DB Jeremiah Caldwell, P Orion Phillips, LB Jaxson Jones

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Dylan Guenther Does It Again, Gives Utah Hockey Early Lead In San Jose