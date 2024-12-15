Dylan Guenther Does It Again, Gives Utah Hockey Early Lead In San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Dylan Guenther has been on a tear to start this season and he continued his excellent play in San Jose.

Utah’s leading goal scorer increased his season total to 13 to give the Hockey Club a 1-0 lead over the Sharks.

Speed and vision from Cooley.

Gorgeous pass.

Dylan Guenther with a wicked snipe to add yet another to his tally.#UtahHC https://t.co/VXAg3IC6q9 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Guenther comes off of two goals last game in Colorado. He has recorded a point in 12 of his last 17 games.

Guenther has opened scoring for Utah in five games and he is the leading NHL goal scorer among players 21 years old and younger.

If Guenther can make it two games in a row with two goals, he will tie the top mark for multi-goal games in the NHL with five.

With the recent string of goals, he has taken a considerable lead over everyone else on Utah’s roster.

Behind Guenther’s 13 is Clayton Keller and Jack McBain with nine each.

What Makes Dylan Guenther And Logan Cooley So Talented?

It’s no secret that Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley have taken their game to a whole new level this season for the Utah Hockey Club. In 29 games, Guenther currently leads the team in points with 28 while Cooley is in third with 24.

So, what is it that makes these two players so talented? It’s a collection of special individual skillsets, an ever-developing chemistry between them and a hunger to get better every day.

The game is slowing down for Utah’s Logan Cooley

If you pay close attention to Cooley for just a few minutes, it’s obvious that he’s a special player with incredible potential.

Given his blazing speed, phenomenal puck handling skills, elite creativity and remarkable vision, Cooley has been all over the ice and elevated his game to a new level.

Really can’t ask for better execution. Incredible entry. Great pass off the boards from Keller. Elite pass by Guenther and a heck of a play by Cooley to get to the net and pull a gorgeous move to score. Textbook 🤌 https://t.co/Zck08Xnqeo — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 9, 2024

Dylan Guenther is on track to become an NHL superstar

In just his first full season in the NHL, 21-year-old Dylan Guenther has been a merciless offensive monster as he currently leads the Utah Hockey Club in goals (12) and points (28).

Additionally, he also leads the team in power play goals/points (5), multi-point games (8), multi-goal games (4) and is tied with Clayton Keller for the most three-point games (2).

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports