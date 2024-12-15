BYU Cruises Past Wyoming For Blowout Victory At Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball defeated old Mountain West rival Wyoming at the Delta Center to improve to 8-2 overall.

The matchup was initially scheduled in Laramie, but BYU paid Wyoming to play the game in Salt Lake City instead.

Final: #BYU 68, Wyoming 49 It’s the second time this season that BYU holds an opponent under 50 points.#BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 15, 2024

BYU gave the SLC crowd a lot to cheer about as they had a wire-to-wire 68-49 victory over the Pokes.

It was only the second time this season that BYU held an opponent under 50 points. The previous occurrence was against Mississippi Valley State on November 23.

Trevin Knell led BYU in scoring with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field.

Reserves Mawot Mag and Dawson Baker both chipped in 11 points each.

Wyoming’s Obi Agbim scored a game-high 21 points.

Starting Lineup

For the second consecutive game, BYU was without Egor Demin in the starting five as he continues to recover from a knee contusion he suffered at Providence.

First Half

18:51 – Richie Saunders had to leave the game after a collision caused him to have a bloody mouth. Trainer Rob Ramos attended to Saunders. After lying on the floor for a few minutes, Saunders walked off the court and returned to the huddle as if nothing happened. Ramos told Saunders to return to the locker room. BYU 4, Wyoming 0

Richie Saunders left for the locker room with trainer Rob Ramos. Saunders was down on the floor after a collision. He had a bloody mouth. As Saunders was walking off the court, he was getting in the huddle acting like nothing happened and Ramos had to tell him to go back to the… — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 15, 2024

18:12 – BYU jumped out to a strong start, forcing Wyoming coach Sundance Wicks to call a timeout after the Cougars hit four consecutive field goals to open the game. BYU 8, Wyoming 0

14:55 – One of the best starts for BYU this season. Trevin Knell continued his hot shooting from earlier this week as he opened the game, knocking down his first three field goal attempts for seven points. BYU 13, WYO 4.

Great start from #BYU against Wyoming. Trevin Knell continues his strong play with seven early points on 3-3 from the field.#BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 15, 2024

11:42 – With Richie Saunders, Mawot Mag was in the rotation earlier tonight. Wyoming left him wide open for a few seconds while he had the ball. He rose up and knocked down a three. Mag was open in the corner on the following possession, but it was off the iron. BYU 20, WYO 11.

7:59 – Elijah Crawford provided some offensive production off the bench. The freshman guard knocked down a layup and a three-pointer that at first looked to be bouncing off the rim, but it rolled in. BYU has scored 12 points off Wyoming’s seven turnovers. BYU 27, WYO 13.

#BYU‘s update on Richie Saunders: He has a lip laceration and will be reevaluated at halftime.#BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 15, 2024

3:47 – Fousseyni Traore moved ahead of BYU great Travis Hansen for 40th all-time in career scoring at BYU after knocking down a jumper to put the Cougars up by 14. Traore is up to 1,238 points in his career. BYU 32, WYO 18.

1:25 – Kevin Young burned a timeout after a difficult stretch of play that featured three consecutive turnovers and Wyoming knocking down a three. BYU was on a three-minute scoring drought and had five turnovers in the past five minutes. BYU 32, WYO 21.

HALF – BYU stepped out of the timeout and got a bucket at the rim with Trevin Knell. However, their final offensive series took a while to develop and resulted in a shot clock violation. BYU 34, WYO 25.

Second Half

17:36 – BYU and Wyoming each called a timeout before the first media timeout to open the second half. BYU39, WYO 25.

14:54 – Richie Saunders was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a lip laceration. That’s given an opportunity for Mawot Mag to contribute. The Rutgers transfer started in replace of Saunders to open the second half and he buried a corner three, his third of the night. BYU 45, WYO 32.

9:42 – BYU created some cushion in their lead over Wyoming. The Cougars knocked down three consecutive field goals. Dawson Baker provided a spark off the bench, burying a three and a bucket at the rim. BYU 56, WYO 37.

7:40 – Before the media timeout, Mihailo Boskovic ran the baseline and looked ready to throw down a highlight-grabbing slam dunk. Wyoming’s Abou Magassa fouled Boskovic to send Boskovic to the line instead. BYU 59, WYO 41.

3:41 – BYU had a field goal drought that spanned 4:35 of game action. BYU 64, WYO 45.

FINAL: There was some late confusion with the clock as BYU tried to run out the game clock, but a shot clock violation occurred first. The officials reset the clock to 1.7 remaining, and Wyoming attempted a last heave that hit off the backboard. A missed shot that was significant to some people.

Up Next for BYU basketball

BYU basketball will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule against Florida A&M on Friday, December 20, at the Marriott Center.

