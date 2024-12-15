Utah’s Nick Schmaltz Provides Second-Period Response In San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. – After giving up a goal to go down one in the second period, Utah forward Nick Schmaltz scored an equalizer with about a minute on the clock.

Some methodical passing on the power play from Utah resulted in Schmaltz’s fifth goal of the season.

Great team goal on the power play. Great patience from Keller, absurd elevated pass from Cooley, and a strong finish to tie this game up. Critical response from Utah on the power play. https://t.co/aJbGafNd5e — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Both Logan Cooley and Clayton Keller were credited with assists on the play.

With that assist, Cooley overtook Schmaltz for most assists on the team with 19.

Considering Schmaltz was on the receiving end, I’m sure he wasn’t too bothered about getting passed up.

Nick Schmaltz on the power play goal: “Yeah, it’s big. I think that was our fourth power play today. So, huge to capitalize one. Especially, late in the second there. Tie it up going into the third…I just tried to get a quick shot off. Fortunate to go in.”#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Cooley is set to demolish his assist count from last year. He played all 82 games and posted 24.

Schmaltz is behind pace to meet his goal count with just five through 30 games. However, he went the first 23 games without a score. Since then, he has scored five goals in seven games.

What Makes Dylan Guenther And Logan Cooley So Talented?

It’s no secret that Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley have taken their game to a whole new level this season for the Utah Hockey Club. In 29 games, Guenther currently leads the team in points with 28 while Cooley is in third with 24.

So, what is it that makes these two players so talented? It’s a collection of special individual skillsets, an ever-developing chemistry between them and a hunger to get better every day.

The game is slowing down for Utah’s Logan Cooley

If you pay close attention to Cooley for just a few minutes, it’s obvious that he’s a special player with incredible potential.

Given his blazing speed, phenomenal puck handling skills, elite creativity and remarkable vision, Cooley has been all over the ice and elevated his game to a new level.

Really can’t ask for better execution. Incredible entry. Great pass off the boards from Keller. Elite pass by Guenther and a heck of a play by Cooley to get to the net and pull a gorgeous move to score. Textbook 🤌 https://t.co/Zck08Xnqeo — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 9, 2024

Dylan Guenther is on track to become an NHL superstar

In just his first full season in the NHL, 21-year-old Dylan Guenther has been a merciless offensive monster as he currently leads the Utah Hockey Club in goals (12) and points (28).

Additionally, he also leads the team in power play goals/points (5), multi-point games (8), multi-goal games (4) and is tied with Clayton Keller for the most three-point games (2).

