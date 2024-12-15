Clayton Keller Scores Final-Minute Game-Winner Against San Jose Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. – In the final minute of the final period, Clayton Keller became the hero for the Utah Hockey Club.

The captain showed exactly why he has the letter on his chest. Big-time players make big-time plays.

Massive goal from Captain Keller. Waits, waits, waits, sees the window he wants, and makes no mistake to give Utah the lead. What a shot and the mentors are loving it.#UtahHC https://t.co/3LB62R5rIS — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

The score moved Keller up to 10 goals on the season. An earlier assist on a Nick Schmaltz goal increased his total there to 18.

Every time Utah needed a push in the SAP Center, Keller was there to answer the call.

Trailing 2-1 in the second period, the captain assisted Schmaltz to tie the game at 2-2. Then, tied 3-3 with less than a minute on the clock, he did it himself to secure the road win.

THE CAPTAIN SCORES ON THE POWER PLAY. 4-3 Utah with 43 seconds left in the third.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Keller doesn’t lead the team in goals or assists but that doesn’t matter. He is the clear leader on the ice and in all likelihood, will be the club’s MVP come April.

What Makes Dylan Guenther And Logan Cooley So Talented?

It’s no secret that Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley have taken their game to a whole new level this season for the Utah Hockey Club. In 29 games, Guenther currently leads the team in points with 28 while Cooley is in third with 24.

So, what is it that makes these two players so talented? It’s a collection of special individual skillsets, an ever-developing chemistry between them and a hunger to get better every day.

The game is slowing down for Utah’s Logan Cooley

If you pay close attention to Cooley for just a few minutes, it’s obvious that he’s a special player with incredible potential.

Given his blazing speed, phenomenal puck handling skills, elite creativity and remarkable vision, Cooley has been all over the ice and elevated his game to a new level.

Really can’t ask for better execution. Incredible entry. Great pass off the boards from Keller. Elite pass by Guenther and a heck of a play by Cooley to get to the net and pull a gorgeous move to score. Textbook 🤌 https://t.co/Zck08Xnqeo — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 9, 2024

Dylan Guenther is on track to become an NHL superstar

In just his first full season in the NHL, 21-year-old Dylan Guenther has been a merciless offensive monster as he currently leads the Utah Hockey Club in goals (12) and points (28).

Additionally, he also leads the team in power play goals/points (5), multi-point games (8), multi-goal games (4) and is tied with Clayton Keller for the most three-point games (2).

