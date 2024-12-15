On the Site:
Clayton Keller Scores Final-Minute Game-Winner Against San Jose Sharks

Dec 14, 2024, 10:57 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. – In the final minute of the final period, Clayton Keller became the hero for the Utah Hockey Club.

The captain showed exactly why he has the letter on his chest. Big-time players make big-time plays.

The score moved Keller up to 10 goals on the season. An earlier assist on a Nick Schmaltz goal increased his total there to 18.

Every time Utah needed a push in the SAP Center, Keller was there to answer the call.

Trailing 2-1 in the second period, the captain assisted Schmaltz to tie the game at 2-2. Then, tied 3-3 with less than a minute on the clock, he did it himself to secure the road win.

Keller doesn’t lead the team in goals or assists but that doesn’t matter. He is the clear leader on the ice and in all likelihood, will be the club’s MVP come April.

What Makes Dylan Guenther And Logan Cooley So Talented?

It’s no secret that Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley have taken their game to a whole new level this season for the Utah Hockey Club. In 29 games, Guenther currently leads the team in points with 28 while Cooley is in third with 24.

So, what is it that makes these two players so talented? It’s a collection of special individual skillsets, an ever-developing chemistry between them and a hunger to get better every day.

The game is slowing down for Utah’s Logan Cooley

If you pay close attention to Cooley for just a few minutes, it’s obvious that he’s a special player with incredible potential.

Given his blazing speed, phenomenal puck handling skills, elite creativity and remarkable vision, Cooley has been all over the ice and elevated his game to a new level.

Dylan Guenther is on track to become an NHL superstar

In just his first full season in the NHL, 21-year-old Dylan Guenther has been a merciless offensive monster as he currently leads the Utah Hockey Club in goals (12) and points (28).

Additionally, he also leads the team in power play goals/points (5), multi-point games (8), multi-goal games (4) and is tied with Clayton Keller for the most three-point games (2).

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

