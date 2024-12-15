Utah Hockey Club, Clayton Keller Sinks Sharks In San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Utah Hockey Club overcame adversity multiple times in an impressive road win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Utah trailed on two separate occasions but the guys fought back and leveled the score line relatively quickly.

All of this led up to Clayton Keller winning it in the final minute on a four-on-three power play.

Utah has now won five of its last seven and six straight on the road. They will return home to host Vancouver on Wednesday.

Pregame

Stylish in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/7FpduyuLBp — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 15, 2024

Hockey on deck. pic.twitter.com/tdfdgx7t4n — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 15, 2024

First Period

First penalty of the night goes against #UtahHC Valimaki will sit for 2 minutes for interference. 1P: 16:49 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 15, 2024

Utah back to full strength. https://t.co/TyGTurCzFq — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 15, 2024

Another solid PK by #UtahHC early on against the Sharks. Active sticks, multiple clearances, and a really good job meeting the Sharks in the neutral zone with collective pressure. PK continues to be stellar. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

DYLAN GUENTHER AGAIN. No. 11 with an absolute snipe from the slot and #UtahHC leads early. Gorgeous pass from Cooley. Those two are unreal. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

RELATED: Dylan Guenther Does It Again, Gives Utah Hockey Early Lead In San Jose

Speed and vision from Cooley.

Gorgeous pass.

Dylan Guenther with a wicked snipe to add yet another to his tally.#UtahHC https://t.co/VXAg3IC6q9 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

With his assist to Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley is now tied with Nick Schmaltz for the most assists on #UtahHC (18). He also has 25 total points on the season, just one behind Keller in third place on the roster. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Sharks tie the game at 1-1. 1P: 5:02#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 15, 2024

That was an uncharacteristic break down by #UtahHC based on the way they’ve been playing lately. They respected San Jose with way too much space in both the neutral and defensive zones. Sharks came in hot on the rush, and Utah just sat back. 1-1 late in the first. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Matias Maccelli is just doing too much with the puck as of late. Needs to release earlier, especially when he’s near the blue line in the O-zone. Really dangerous to play with it there.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

4 on 4 hockey for the next 2 minutes after Logan Cooley gets into it with Eklund. 1P: 0:34 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 15, 2024

Solid first period as Utah dominated most of the game early but the Sharks are a hungry young squad that can attack quickly. More of the same with a little more defensive composure should help this team in the second. https://t.co/HVVcmZlcXf — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

All tied up. pic.twitter.com/NYI3y5pDRu — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 15, 2024

Second Period

Sharks are dominating the neutral zone early in the second and continuing to attack on the rush.#UtahHC needs to be more careful with the puck in that area of the ice and disrupt the Sharks zone entries to slow them down. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Another penalty against the Sharks.#UtahHC power play takes the ice. 2P: 15:53 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 15, 2024

Sharks back to full strength. https://t.co/cIFbVQey1g — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 15, 2024

Sharks back to the penalty box.#UtahHC power play up next. 2P: 12:43 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 15, 2024

Stenlund may have gotten away with one there. Launched Celebrini into the boards and the San Jose faithful did not like it. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Electric stretch of hockey in San Jose. Sharks are playing with incredible speed while #UtahHC has been circulating the puck and generating traffic. Both teams playing to their strengths. Feels like either side could concede at any moment. Game remains tied 1-1. 2P: 5:58 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Sharks score. Could feel it coming. Their speed and intense forecheck has been a lot for Utah to handle tonight. Not an overly talented squad but when they play their game it’s suffocating. 2-1 San Jose https://t.co/rtwFklLFVr — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Fire us up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YaQgr04g6U — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 15, 2024

Bjugstad will make his way to the box for roughing. Sharks power play returns to the ice. 2P: 3:53 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 15, 2024

SCHMALTZ SCORES ON THE POWER PLAY!#UtahHC has tied this game 2-2. Big goal. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

RELATED: Utah’s Nick Schmaltz Provides Second-Period Response In San Jose

Great team goal on the power play. Great patience from Keller, absurd elevated pass from Cooley, and a strong finish to tie this game up. Critical response from Utah on the power play. https://t.co/aJbGafNd5e — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

End 2nd period. Utah 2

San Jose 2 SOG Utah 23

San Jose 18#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 15, 2024

Translation: Cooley and Guenther are very good hockey players. https://t.co/hd1G6SmKrY — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Entering the final frame. pic.twitter.com/y0GZPt062e — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 15, 2024

Third Period

Sharks capitalize on the man advantage. 3-2 San Jose. 3P: 15:00 https://t.co/60hPcx9rFu — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 15, 2024

This fourth line is playing out of their minds lately as they tie the game in San Jose at 3-3. Incredible pressure and patience from all 3 to make this happen. Their impact on Utah’s recent success cannot be overstated. https://t.co/DMFMVDusFr — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Cooley off the pipe. All the momentum with #UtahHC right now. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

The speed, pace, and physicality of this game is absurd right now. Macklin Celebrini and Logan Cooley get wrapped up and tumble to the ice. 3-3 with 1:21 remaining. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

McBain and Rutta are both put in the box, and they are CHIRPING away at each other. 4 on 4 hockey. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Huge power play opportunity for #UtahHC after Keller takes a stick to the face. 4 on 3 for Utah. 57 seconds to go. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

THE CAPTAIN SCORES ON THE POWER PLAY. 4-3 Utah with 43 seconds left in the third.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

RELATED: Clayton Keller Scores Final-Minute Game-Winner Against San Jose Sharks

Massive goal from Captain Keller. Waits, waits, waits, sees the window he wants, and makes no mistake to give Utah the lead. What a shot and the mentors are loving it.#UtahHC https://t.co/3LB62R5rIS — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Game over! Utah wins 4-3 The club goes a perfect 2-0 on their mentor trip with 4 points. Incredible resilience from #UtahHC tonight. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 15, 2024

Took over the Tank. 🫡🚨 pic.twitter.com/t4SlzhteRk — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 15, 2024

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.