UPDATE: Huntsville works to restore water and to prevent future repairs

Dec 15, 2024, 8:51 AM | Updated: 9:04 am

The Huntsville Water Department worked to restore pipelines to functioning order Sunday morning aft...

The Huntsville Water Department worked to restore pipelines to functioning order Sunday morning after the town was without water for a whole day. (The Town of Hunstville)

(The Town of Hunstville)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

HUNTSVILLE The Huntsville Water Department worked to restore pipelines to functioning order Sunday morning after the town was without water for a whole day.

In a Facebook post from the town of Huntsville, repair teams were able to repair several potential leaks and make an effort to avoid needed repairs in the future.

The Huntsville team targeted these potential leaks through pressure testing, calculated exploratory digging, and internal videoing.

The completion time is estimated to be resolved in the next few days. However, in the meantime, the post also listed several water sources and bathroom facilities for the public to use.

Water will be available by tanker trucks and at the Town Hall and Community Center. Water for nondrinking usage and bottled water will be available in front of the new town hall or the Town Maintenance building from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

Alton Barnhart

