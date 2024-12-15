Driver dead after vehicle rolled in Eagle Mountain, police said

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A driver is dead after rolling their vehicle Saturday night, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post from UCSO, deputies responded to the call of a wreck that happened on Eagle Mountain Blvd. near state Route 73.

At the scene, deputies pronounced the driver of the vehicle dead, as the passenger was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

UCSO detectives were called out to investigate the crash, with help from the traffic accident investigation team.

Eagle Mountain Blvd. was closed during the investigation but has now reopened.

This story is breaking and may be updated.