Idaho State Police investigates fatality in multiple vehicle wreck

FRANKLIN, Idaho — A multi-vehicle collision that led to one fatality is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Police said the collision occurred on Thursday at 1:25 p.m., on U.S. Route 91 at Legacy Dr.

According to a post on the ISP website, a Mazda Tribute was driven northbound by a 77-year-old man from Logan, Utah. The driver stopped in the middle of the highway and began reversing toward the intersection.

The post stated a 2021 Dodge Ram, driven by a 32-year-old man, was headed southbound on U.S. Route 91 and was turning left onto Legacy Dr. before stopping to avoid colliding with the reversing Mazda.

A 1999 Dodge Ram swerved toward the southbound lanes to avoid a collision but ultimately collided with the other Dodge.

Police said the 1999 Dodge continued into the lane where it collided head-on with a Jeep Renegade, driven by a 23-year-old woman. The woman succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene, according to the post.

The southbound lanes were blocked for 4 hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

This story is breaking and may be updated.