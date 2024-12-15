On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Idaho State Police investigates fatality in multiple vehicle wreck

Dec 15, 2024, 12:53 PM

FILE - An Idaho State Police patrol car. (Idaho State Police)...

FILE - An Idaho State Police patrol car. (Idaho State Police)

(Idaho State Police)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

FRANKLIN, Idaho — A multi-vehicle collision that led to one fatality is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Police said the collision occurred on Thursday at 1:25 p.m., on U.S. Route 91 at Legacy Dr.

According to a post on the ISP website, a Mazda Tribute was driven northbound by a 77-year-old man from Logan, Utah. The driver stopped in the middle of the highway and began reversing toward the intersection.

The post stated a 2021 Dodge Ram, driven by a 32-year-old man, was headed southbound on U.S. Route 91 and was turning left onto Legacy Dr. before stopping to avoid colliding with the reversing Mazda.

A 1999 Dodge Ram swerved toward the southbound lanes to avoid a collision but ultimately collided with the other Dodge.

Police said the 1999 Dodge continued into the lane where it collided head-on with a Jeep Renegade, driven by a 23-year-old woman. The woman succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene, according to the post.

The southbound lanes were blocked for 4 hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

FILE - An Idaho State Police patrol car. (Idaho State Police)...

Alton Barnhart

Idaho State Police investigates fatality in multiple vehicle wreck

A multi-vehicle collision that led to one fatality is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

5 seconds ago

FILE — Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. (KSLTV.com)...

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio

Road rage law tracks how many of Utah’s road rage incidents involved a firearm

More than a third of Utah’s road rage cases tracked by Utah Highway Patrol since July involve a firearm.

1 day ago

The camera found on top of a VASA Fitness tanning bed in Kaysville on Wednesday....

Garna Mejia

Camera found in tanning room of VASA gym, police investigating

Kaysville police are investigating a disturbing incident at a VASA gym after a camera was found inside a tanning room on Wednesday.

2 days ago

FILE - A man was arrested last Friday after a routine stop led to the discovery of methamphetamines...

Michael Houck

Two charged for death and malnourishment of a Utah infant

Two people are being charged for the death of a 9-month-old boy who died in Utah in 2023.

2 days ago

Kentrell Gaulden, also known as NBA YoungBoy, arrives for a hearing in 1st District Court, on May 9...

Associated Press

Louisiana rapper NBA Youngboy gets nearly 2 years in jail for gun-related charges

A federal judge in Utah has sentenced Louisiana rap artist NBA Youngboy to just under two years in prison on gun-related charges.

2 days ago

...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man who tried to kill terminally ill wife sentenced to home confinement

Arenda Lee McCulla's family says her husband tried to kill their terminally ill loved one and blames him for not allowing her to die in peace.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Idaho State Police investigates fatality in multiple vehicle wreck