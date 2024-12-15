On the Site:
Utah Football Picks Up Fourth Transfer Commitment Of The Weekend

Dec 15, 2024, 12:25 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football continued with the momentum, as they landed their fourth transfer commit of the weekend and the fifth overall.

Former Mississippi State receiver Creed Whittemore announced his pledge to Utah. He is the first receiver addition of the transfer portal cycle for the Utes.

Utah started by adding former Louisville, Miami (OH), and Garden City CC defensive back Jeremiah Caldwell, who announced his commitment first. That was followed shortly afterward by the commitment of former Murray State and Missouri punter Orion Phillips. Then former Oregon edge/linebacker Jaxson Jones announced his commitment to the Utes.

Utah currently has five additions and remains heavily involved with several other targets. The program will host eight visitors between yesterday and today, and will continue to welcome prospects to campus in the coming days.

Creed Whittemore Commits To Utah

On Sunday, the Utes continued their roll after picking up their fourth addition of the weekend. Former Mississippi State receiver Creed Whittemore announced his commitment to the program.

Whittemore is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound pass catcher is a prototypical slot receiver. He’s totaled 15 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

He was previously considered a four-star talent from high school in Gainesville, FL.  He comes to Utah with three seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting this season.

Jaxson Jones Commits To Utah

Jones was a member of Oregon’s 2024 class and appeared in just one game this season. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder has a lot of potential and ties to the program. His father Daniel Jones played receiver at Utah from 1997-98.

As a recruit, Jones showed a lot of promise as a linebacker and edge rusher. Jones was a high three-star prospect last year and committed to Oregon after backing off of a pledge to Washington. He held offers from Michigan and USC among others.

Orion Phillips Commits To Utah

After losing their own punter to the portal, and ultimately the Texas Longhorns, Utah wasted little time to address the position.

Utah landed the commitment of former Missouri punter Orion Phillips.

A native of Australia, Phillips averaged 43.5 yards per punt, including a long of 71 yards. Phillips also pinned 12 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Jeremiah Caldwell Commits To Utah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremiah Caldwell (@_.rockk2)

Caldwell will join Utah after a year at Garden City CC. He was once a four-star composite prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Hailing from the state of Michigan, Caldwell’s high school recruitment boiled down to Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Iowa State.

He ultimately committed to Louisville but transferred after a year to Miami (OH). After a season there, he moved to Garden City CC.

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Caldwell played both cornerback and safety. He finished this past season with 32 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 7 pass breakups.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

