Orem rejects rezoning Canyon Park Tech Center, continues Wilkerson Farm discussion

Dec 15, 2024, 1:47 PM

Tensions were high in the Orem City Hall Tuesday at a six-hour meeting, during which city leaders voted against applications for the Canyon Park Tech Center and Wilkerson Farm to be rezoned and developed into housing. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

(Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


OREM — Orem city leaders this week voted against applications for the Canyon Park Tech Center and Wilkerson Farm to be rezoned and developed into housing, after a tense six-hour meeting where many residents again spoke out against what they decried as high-density housing.

Developers Tuesday night first proposed rezoning a portion of Canyon Park Tech Center, 1203 N. 630 East, from a technology park to a zone that allows for 108 single-family homes to be built on the approximate 24 acres that currently host mainly vacant office buildings. The proposal was submitted through the Planning Commission and City Council previously but was sent back for adjustments.

The Muller Company owns the property, and chief operating officer Steve Santacroce explained the tech park has been struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic because office space has changed and some of the tenants “went dark.”

Two members of the Da Vinci community HOA board — a community directly east of the property — said their organization is in favor of developing the land. Several Da Vinci residents, however, spoke out against it during the public hearing.

Carine Clark said it “doesn’t make sense” for the community, and Ron Hansen pointed out that the Planning Commission denied it, and so should the City Council.

Resident Janae Anderson said the project would increase starter home prices, decrease starter home sizes, impact “overburdened” schools, increase traffic and noise, and decrease property values and privacy. She suggested nothing less than quarter-acre lots.

“It’s a bell we can’t unring,” she said.

Other residents pointed out there isn’t another business campus like this one in the city, the land is too valuable to be turned into housing, and the trees and nature in the area should be preserved.

The community isn’t in need of more starter homes, rentals, or high-density neighborhoods, Councilwoman LaNae Millett said. It’s in need of the final “move-up homes,” where established families live, and this proposal will not accomplish that, she said.

Mayor David Young said the property is a special part of Orem, and the decision needs to be made responsibly with a “less dense” solution. The council unanimously denied the proposal.

Wilkerson Farm

The meeting then turned to the question of a rezone for Wilkerson Farm, an area thousands of people visit in the fall for its seasonal festival.

Real estate broker Jason Dodge said he works closely with local food pantry Tabitha’s Way cofounder Al Switzler, who owns the property. Switzler partnered with the Wilkerson family to farm the land and provide fresh vegetables for food pantries.

But financially, the farm wasn’t able to operate efficiently enough to continue this way. Switzler gave the farm a year to try to figure out a solution but ultimately decided it would be best to sell the property and donate all of the money to Tabitha’s Way, Dodge said.

Farm steward Richard Wilkerson said it is hard to make a profit on the farm, and he never would’ve been able to save up enough money to purchase the land himself. The fall festivities were introduced to help, but those profits are also taking a dip in the current economy, he said.

“I’ve been throwing a $500,000 party, fall festival, for the city for the last eight years. Now, I can’t do that by myself anymore,” Wilkerson said.

If the city is interested in preserving the farmland, Wilkerson said he believes a solution could be figured out. Wilkerson said he wants Switzler to get compensated for his land, but he is also open to finding a mediator who could help with a conservation easement to preserve the farm.

The proposal would change the zoning from open space to residential to allow the building of approximately 50 single-family homes and 40 townhomes on the 14.18 acres. The site plan includes two-car garages full-length driveways for all of the homes and townhomes, and an additional 56 visitor parking spots.

The farm, located at 710 W. 2000 South, is right by railroad tracks and I-15. The townhomes would be built along the railroad track and would have increased insulation, thicker drywalls, double-pane laminated windows, and an 8-foot concrete fence to reduce sound transfer from the train, according to the developer.

Resident Ryan McDougal’s house backs up to the farm, and he said it’s hard for him to find fault with what the developers put together. Putting a row of townhomes to be a sound barrier for the train and freeway is “smart,” “reasonable,” and he would “love to see that.”

Councilman Tom Macdonald said this proposal would be a “good transition” area and provide affordable housing for homeowners rather than rentals. He said he would be voting “yes” to approve it.

Several audience members booed in response to Macdonald and yelled, “Save the farm!”

Many public commenters said the development would be too dense, increase parking and traffic issues, and too many of the homes would become rentals. Others suggested exploring solutions to preserve the open space and protect the farm that has become a central part of the community.

“Are we ‘Family City USA’ or are we high-density apartment USA? Because that’s really what we are deciding right here,” resident James Brown said.

A motion to deny the rezoning proposal narrowly failed. After more discussion, the City Council voted to continue the application for two months. City leaders suggested those who run the farm investigate ways to preserve their land and for the developers to consider modifying the development design

Dec 15, 2024, 1:47 PM

Orem rejects rezoning Canyon Park Tech Center, continues Wilkerson Farm discussion

