GUN VIOLENCE

Police: Teenagers brandish gun, threaten man seemingly for social media

Dec 15, 2024, 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:35 pm

FILE — (Salt Lake City Police Department)

FILE — (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Two teenagers were arrested after police said they threatened a man with a gun with what appeared to be social media-related motivation.

At approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, police were notified that two teens confronted a man at a grocery store located along 2100 South, and threatened him, flashing a gun, according to a release from the Salt Lake Police Department.

Police reportedly found two teenagers near Fairmont Park who matched the suspects’ descriptions and detained a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old.

While investigating, police said they found a gun hidden near Fairmont Park. Police said they are “investigating whether the gun-related assault may have been motivated, or performed, for social media.”

The 17-year-old was booked on suspicion of one count of aggravated assault, one count of brandishing a firearm during an altercation, one count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, according to the release.

The 18-year-old was booked on suspicion of one count of assault and one count of unlawful use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

