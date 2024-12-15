Tim Patrick Puts The Detroit Lions On The Board Against Buffalo

DETROIT- The two highest-scoring offenses in the NFL are clashing today in Michigan with the Detroit Lions welcoming the Buffalo Bills to Ford Field in a potential Super Bowl preview.

The Bills jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead with two rushing touchdowns from Josh Allen, but in a game that has the chance to feature the most points this season, Jared Goff and the Lions were never going away easy.

Following Buffalo’s second scoring drive, the Lions started their drive on the 30-yard line. Goff led the Lions down the field and into the red zone.

From the 12-yard line, Goff felt the Bills’ pressure almost immediately, forcing him to scramble and evade the pocket. He stepped up and the defense collapsed toward the quarterback, leaving former Ute Tim Patrick open along the near sideline.

Patrick caught Goff’s pass, turned toward the end zone, and leaped over a Buffalo defender, stretching the ball over the goal line for Detroit’s first score of the day.

The touchdown catch was Tim Patrick’s third of the season.

About Tim Patrick

The San Diego, California native attended University City High School prior to his college career. After high school, Patrick played at Grossmont Community College.

After he was honored as first-team all-PCAC, Patrick joined the Utah football program in 2014.

He played for the Utes from 2014-16.

During his time in Salt Lake City, Patrick recorded 61 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games played. He missed 17 games in college due to injury.

In 2017, Patrick signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos later that year.

Since joining the Broncos, Patrick has become a consistent receiver in Denver. Since 2018, the former Ute has posted 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. The outstanding play helped Patrick land a multi-year contract extension with Denver in 2021.

In 2022, Patrick suffered a knee injury that ended his 2022 season before it began. The Broncos wideout was injured during training camp in August 2022 and missed the entire season. The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record.

In 2023, the former Ute suffered a similar fate. Patrick tore his Achilles in training camp and was forced to miss back-to-back seasons.

