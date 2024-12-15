Former BYU Cougars Puka Nacua and Fred Warner Swapped Jerseys On Thursday Night

SAN FRANCISCO– Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season kicked off on Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams took the in-state trip north to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

It was a rainy night by the bay that resulted in some lackluster offensive numbers. Brock Purdy and Matthew Stafford combined for only 30 completions, both hovering right around 50%.

In this sloppy edition of Thursday Night Football, the Rams came out on top by a score of 12-6 with all 18 points coming off the feet of the kickers.

Outside of playoff implications in a tight NFC West, there were BYU interests on Thursday night as well.

While the Rams did have trouble punching the ball into the end zone, they still had more than 300 yards of total offense, and Puca Nacua once again showed off his skill, pinning a ball off of a 49ers defender’s helmet to come down with the improbable grab.

Average day at the office for Puka Nacua 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uR3KjK5JtN — Anand Nanduri (@NanduriNFL) December 13, 2024

Fred Warner also had a superstar stat line. He led the team with 15 total tackles and eight solo tackles, nearly doubling the production of any of his teammates.

I think every LB at the HS and college level should just take some time and study Fred Warner. He’s just such a great all around football player.

Great in coverage, gets in passing lanes, carries wr vertically, , great against the run. sniffs out screens and so much more! pic.twitter.com/KQ4o0IF8vY — coachkou (@coachkou) December 15, 2024

After the game, the two former Cougars met at midfield to swap jerseys as two of the program’s most players products in the league today.

“Ain’t no way he covered that much space.” Puka Nacua and Fred Warner, two #BYU guys, exchanged jerseys last night. Puka gave Fred a hard time for a hit. 😂#FTTB | #Rams | #49ers pic.twitter.com/Jr6ctJmeMC — Matt Lively (@mattblively) December 13, 2024

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

About Fred Warner

Before his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17. During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns. Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In 2022, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games. Last year, the All-Pro linebacker posted 132 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups. Let’s dominate 😤 pic.twitter.com/e874uVILR6 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 10, 2024 During his seven seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 766 total tackles, 493 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, eight interceptions, 46 pass breakups, and one touchdown. During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 97 total tackles, 64 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and five pass breakups in 12 playoff games.

