Woman drives into gas station after dog distraction

LEHI – A woman crashed into a gas station Sunday after she was distracted by her dog moving around her car.

According to Jeanteil Livingston with the Lehi Police Department, a woman was driving with a dog on her lap, when the dog jumped onto the floorboard.

At approximately 3:06 p.m., the woman was trying to grab the dog when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and drove into the front of the gas station, Livingston said.

The woman’s car reportedly hit a support beam which caused a minor collapse of the gas station.

Livingston said first responders have put in some support for the building while the damage is analyzed.

The driver of the car was cited for careless driving, and nobody was injured, police said.

This is a developing story and may be updated.