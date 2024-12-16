Jordan Love Connects With Romeo Doubs For First Passing TD In Seattle

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers got off to a hot start in Seattle on Sunday Night.

After the first drive ended in a Josh Jacobs rushing TD, Love found Romeo Doubs to double Green Bay’s lead in the first.

Through the first 15 minutes of Sunday Night action, Love completed all six of his pass attempts for 62 yards and a touchdown.

He also scrambled out of the pocket once for four yards on the first drive.

The game in Seattle is the third of four-straight prime time matchups for Love and the Packers.

Over the last two games, Love has averaged 240 yards passing. He threw three passing touchdowns in weeks 13 and 14.

With his first quarter pace, Love was on track for over 240 yards and four touchdowns.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

