OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Avalanche mitigation now safer at Alta Ski Resort thanks to new tech

Dec 15, 2024, 8:02 PM

The crown of an avalanche triggered on Little Water Peak near Millcreek Canyon is pictured on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. The Utah Avalanche Center says the slide was between 3 to 12 feet deep, 800 feet wide and ran for 600 feet. The avalanche was reported the day before,and prompted the Department of Public Safety to search the area from a helicopter. They concluded that no one was caught in the slide, however experts warn these avalanches are deadly. (Utah Avalance Center)

BY BRYANNA WILLIS, KSL NEWSRADIO


ALTA — Alta Ski Resort is using new technology to help navigate avalanche mitigation.

A new video by Ski Utah features the BW-Exploder, or boom whoosh among other new tech.

The boom whoosh is a remote avalanche control system (RAC) developed in Jackson Hole for North America. Boom whoosh’s essential difference from its European competitors is how it receives its fuel. A mix of gas goes to the funnel from as far as a kilometer away.

Alta Communications Manager Lexi Dowdall explains what happens.

“That mixing of ingredients is what causes the force that comes rushing out that nozzle at an extremely high speed,” she said. “The force of that will then, hopefully, trigger any weak layers that might be lurking in the snowpack that could cause an avalanche.”

Dangerous avalanche conditions exist in northern Utah, warning issued

This is one of several new technologies being used as the military recalls the previously used howitzer. While we will miss the boom of Little Cottonwood Canyon’s howitzers, Dowdall said there are now safer ways for avalanche mitigation to happen.

Dowdall said the “beauty” of RACs is they eliminate the need for snow safety professionals and ski patrollers to go out and hike during avalanches.

Alta is currently the only resort in Utah to use the boom whoosh.

Visit skiutah.com to learn more.

