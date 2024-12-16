Jordan Love Leads Green Bay To Big Sunday Night Win In Seattle

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love showed out in Seattle to lead the Packers to a big win on Sunday Night Football.

Love completed 20 of his 27 pass attempts for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan Love, Packers Shine In Seattle

The first quarter was where Love and Green Bay did most of its damage.

The Packers started with the ball and marched down the field with relative ease.

The 10-play, 63-yard drive was capped off with a Josh Jacobs rushing touchdown.

#Packers on the board first.@jordan3love connects on both of his pass attempts. Jacobs took seven carries for 27 yards and the opening score.#GBvSEA #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/FzETmaL0SA — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 16, 2024

The Seahawks’ first offensive drive was short-lived. Geno Smith found DK Metcalf on the opening play but that was the only time they could move the chains.

The Packers had a golden opportunity to take all of the momentum on the road and they jumped on it.

It took just eight plays for the offense to go 80 yards. Love found Romeo Doubs across the middle to make it 14-0.

RELATED: Jordan Love Connects With Romeo Doubs For First Passing TD In Seattle

The second quarter was significantly less exciting.

The Packers made two field goals to one from the Seahawks and took a 20-3 lead into the break.

RELATED: Jordan Love Puts It In Bucket For Big Gain

The third quarter was more of the same. One field goal from both sides mean no changes to Green Bay’s lead going into the fourth.

With basically no push-back from Seattle through the first three quarters, it looked like the Packers may be able to coast to a week 15 win.

But things got interesting in the fourth.

After a Jacobs fumble, the Seattle offense finally found its legs and found the end zone for the first time to make it 23-13.

Green Bay only really needed one more score to secure the win.

After trading punts, the Packers were able to move the chains a few times before turning it over on downs near midfield. Seattle had six minutes and three timeouts to overcome a 10-point deficit.

None of that ended up mattering as Green Bay picked off the Seahawks on second down and returned it over 20 yards.

Love and Doubs connected again to capitalize on the turnover and bury any hopes of a comeback.

Green Bay has now won eight of its last ten games. However, with both Minnesota and Detroit boasting better records, they sit at third in the NFC North.

The Packers will return home to host the New Orleans Saints on Monday, December 23.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

