Huntsville residents now have temporary tap water as crews continue search for leak

Dec 16, 2024, 9:25 AM

BY DEVIN OLDROYD, KSLNEWSRADIO, KARAH BRACKIN AND MARY CULBERTSON, KSL TV


HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — After several days without water, Huntsville residents were able to use a temporary water supply for everything but drinking and cooking as of Monday morning. However, the major leak had still not been located.

The water in Huntsville was initially shut off Friday afternoon, due to a leak in the town’s million-gallon storage tank that drained nearly all of the town’s drinkable water supply. As of Monday, the town still had no water in its storage tank, according to Mayor Richard Sorensen.

“We’re losing somewhere in the neighborhood of 150 to 200 gallons a minute,” he said.

City water manager Ron Gault said crews were able to eliminate potential sources of the leak through pressure testing, calculated exploratory digging and videoing.

As crews continued to try to locate the leak, they installed a “temporary connection” between the town’s water source and distribution system as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

The city clarified that residents could use water from their taps, but not for drinking or cooking unless it was first boiled. It also urged residents to turn on their taps for a few minutes during the first use to flush out any air trapped in the water lines.

This is a developing story. It may be updated. 

