SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club visited a local coffee shop and spread a bit of holiday cheer to customers last week.

UHC defensemen John Marino and Sean Durzi stopped by Bjorn’s Brew on Dec. 11 to pick up customers’ tabs.

In an Instagram post, Bjorn’s Brew said the players covered $1,000 worth of customer orders.

They also slipped behind the counter to help employees.

The visit was part of SEG Foundation‘s “All In On Utah” event. Players from the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club visited areas across Salt Lake County last week to brighten people’s days.

A news release from the Smith Entertainment Group said along the way, people received gift cards “in order to further ‘pay it forward’ to brighten someone else’s day during the holiday season.”