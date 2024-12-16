On the Site:
Crash on US 91 kills 1, injures 3 in northern Utah

Dec 16, 2024, 11:57 AM

BY SAM HERRERA


LEWISTON, Cache County — A crash on U.S. Highway 91 just outside of Lewiston killed one person and injured three others on Sunday.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the crash happened after a GMC Terrain hydroplaned while going southbound on US 91.

The GMC slid into the northbound lanes and hit a Mazda 3.

The only occupant of the Mazda was killed in the crash. DPS did not release any details about the person.

Three people were in the GMC and DPS said they all had “significant injuries” and were hospitalized. One person had to be transported by helicopter while the other two were taken by ambulance.

