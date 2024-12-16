On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah Lake to hold yearlong fishing competition to get rid of carp

Dec 16, 2024, 2:30 PM

carp removed from utah lake...

FILE - Fishermen from Loy Fisheries Inc. remove carp from Utah Lake in Spanish Fork Thursday, Feb. 12, 2015. (Chelsey Allder, Deseret News)

(Chelsey Allder, Deseret News)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY — Utah Lake managers want as many carp as possible removed from the lake. To help their goal, they’re hosting a yearlong fishing competition.

It’s the Great Carp Hunt. The Utah Lake Authority is offering $5,000 to the team that removes the most carp from Utah Lake in 2025.

Teams of up to five people will compete in monthly, two-day events from January to November.

“Teams go out during the event hours, catch as many carp as they can, bring them back to event launch to count and dispose of the fish,” according to ULA.

ULA will also offer monthly prizes of $1,000 and prizes for things like the longest, smallest and heaviest carp caught.

The first event is scheduled for Jan. 25-26. Teams interested in joining the Great Carp Hunt can sign up online.

Why target carp in Utah Lake?

The Great Carp Hunt is part of an ongoing effort from the state to remove the fish from Utah Lake.

“We see this as a fun way for people to help remove a non-native species that has made negative impacts on the lake and the native fish,” said ULA Executive Director Luke Peterson in a news release.

The carp threatened species like the June Sucker, which the state has worked to restore for years.

Peterson said around 75% of carp have been removed from the lake since 2009 but that there is still “a lot of work to do.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

carp removed from utah lake...

Sam Herrera

Utah Lake to hold yearlong fishing competition to get rid of carp

The Utah Lake Authority is offering $5,000 to the team that catches and removes the most carp from Utah Lake in 2025.

5 seconds ago

FILE — A Salt Lake City Police Department squad car. (...

KSL.com

Police officer faces 13 felonies charging him with sexually assaulting woman during date

A Salt Lake police officer was charged Monday with 13 felonies accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman at his American Fork home after meeting her on a dating app.

25 minutes ago

A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader with alopecia connected with a 17-year-old girl from St. George, hopin...

Deja Brown and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader connects with Utah teen, spreading alopecia awareness

A Dallas Cowboys cheerleader with alopecia connected with a 17-year-old girl from St. George, hoping to raise awareness for the auto immune disease.

2 hours ago

us 91 crash site...

Sam Herrera

Crash on US 91 kills 1, injures 3 in northern Utah

A crash on US 91 just outside of Lewiston left one person dead and injured three others on Sunday.

3 hours ago

Utah Hockey Club defenseman Sean Durzi...

Tamara Vaifanua and Sam Herrera

Looking Out for the Good: Utah Hockey Club players spread holiday cheer

The Utah Hockey Club visited a local coffee shop and spread a bit of holiday cheer to customers last week.

5 hours ago

people work on huntsville water line...

Karah Brackin, Mary Culbertson, KSL TV and Devin Oldroyd, KSL NewsRadio

Huntsville residents now have temporary tap water as crews continue search for leak

After several days without water, Huntsville residents were able to utilize a temporary water supply, but the location of the leak had still not been located as of Monday.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Utah Lake to hold yearlong fishing competition to get rid of carp