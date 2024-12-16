On the Site:
Building burns down at historic Wendover air base

Dec 16, 2024, 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

WENDOVER — Authorities are investigating after a building on Wendover’s historic air base burned down Sunday night.

Firefighters from several Wendover agencies responded to the building just before 9 p.m. on Sunday,  according to the Wendover Fire Department.

The building was part of the original Wendover Army Air Force Base and was being used for storage.

wendover air base structure fire

A Sunday night fire left a building destroyed on Wendover’s historic air base. (Wendover Fire Department)

Although firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, the building was left destroyed.

The fire didn’t cause any damage to other buildings and there were no injuries, the Wendover Fire Department said.

Sam Herrera

8 minutes ago

