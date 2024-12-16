On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL's Quarters for Christmas
SLCPD offers advice during seasonal spike in car thefts

Dec 16, 2024, 4:23 PM

A Salt Lake City Police sergeant processes a recovered stolen vehicle found during a law enforcement operation in the Pioneer Patrol Division on Dec. 16, 2024. (Courtesy, Salt Lake City Police Department)

BY CARLYSLE PRICE

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police officers warned the community Monday about seasonal spikes in car thefts.

According to a release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, police have received 874 reports of car thefts this year. Although this is a 23% decrease in thefts from 2023, police warned that car thefts usually spike during winter months.

With shorter days and colder nights, it’s common for people to leave their cars running while unattended, whether it’s to defrost windows or warm up engines.

On Monday, the SLCPD spent 60 minutes patrolling through areas considered “hot spots” for car thefts, while educating community members and looking for at-risk vehicles, according to a release. Police said that during this operation, they found 95 cars running unattended, and recovered five stolen vehicles.

A Salt Lake City police officer speaks with a community member about the risks associated with leaving a car running and unattended on Dec. 16, 2024. (Courtesy, Salt Lake City Police Department) A Salt Lake City police officer and Police Community Response Team specialist educate a community member about risk associated with leaving a car running and unattended on Dec. 16, 2024. (Courtesy, Salt Lake City Police) A Salt Lake City Police sergeant processes a recovered stolen vehicle found during a law enforcement operation in the Pioneer Patrol Division on Dec. 16, 2024. (Courtesy, Salt Lake City Police Department)

Following this operation, the SLCPD has offered some advice to help keep car thefts at bay.

SLCPD’s car theft prevention tips:

  • Never leave your car running and unattended.
  • Never leave your keys in the car.
  • Use anti-theft devices such as wheel locks, car alarms, GPS tracking or electronic immobilizers.
  • Make sure your windows and doors are locked.

