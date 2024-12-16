SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm could bring snow to portions of northern Utah mountains over the next 24 hours. However, not much accumulation is expected.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said that snow totals will range from 1 to 4 inches, with the chance for more snowfall near Utah’s border with Idaho and the Bear River Range.

Total snow accumulations will generally range from 1-4 inches, with locally higher accumulations in portions of far northern Utah. #utwx pic.twitter.com/UN5ysfJz5z — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 16, 2024

This storm comes on the heels of a weekend storm that dropped from one-half inch to eight inches of snow between Provo and Logan, Utah. The Powder Mountain and Brighton Crest areas received the most snow from that storm.

Our weekend storm fell short of the mark. Most of the action stayed in the mountains and Wasatch Back. Another decaying system expected tonight with the brunt of the precip sticking around the Idaho border pic.twitter.com/AdPNv8yofy — Matthew Johnson (@KSL_Matt) December 16, 2024

KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said that Ogden and areas north of Ogden, to the border with Idaho, will see the most activity this time around.

“Late tonight, early tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, we’re looking at some rain/snow showers up towards Cache Valley, Snowville, Malad, Idaho,” Johnson said. “Most of other Wasatch stays dry with this [storm].”