Light snow expected in mountains across northern Utah

Dec 16, 2024, 4:28 PM

mom and child sled in utah snow...

Jessi Smith and her son, Levi, sled in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. A pair of storms headed to Utah aren't expected to create too many issues, but they should snap an abnormally dry start to December. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Simone Seikaly's Profile Picture

BY SIMONE SEIKALY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter storm could bring snow to portions of northern Utah mountains over the next 24 hours. However, not much accumulation is expected.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said that snow totals will range from 1 to 4 inches, with the chance for more snowfall near Utah’s border with Idaho and the Bear River Range.

This storm comes on the heels of a weekend storm that dropped from one-half inch to eight inches of snow between Provo and Logan, Utah. The Powder Mountain and Brighton Crest areas received the most snow from that storm.

KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said that Ogden and areas north of Ogden, to the border with Idaho, will see the most activity this time around.

“Late tonight, early tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, we’re looking at some rain/snow showers up towards Cache Valley, Snowville, Malad, Idaho,” Johnson said. “Most of other Wasatch stays dry with this [storm].”

mom and child sled in utah snow...

Light snow expected in mountains across northern Utah

A winter storm could bring snow to portions of northern Utah mountains over the next 24 hours. However, not much accumulation is expected.

