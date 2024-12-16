On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL's Quarters for Christmas
Utah Football Nabs Sixth Transfer Commitment From The Weekend

Dec 16, 2024, 3:34 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is rolling with momentum in the transfer portal, as they secured their sixth pledge from a group of weekend visitors.

Now, the program has secured former Texas A&M cornerback Donovan Saunders. He is the second cornerback to commit from the crop of transfer portal options. His pledge brings their total to seven, a little over half of the expected class.

This comes after New Mexico State running back Micael Washington Jr. announced his commitment to Utah Sunday night. He joined former Mississippi State receiver Creed Whittemore, who announced his pledge to Utah earlier Sunday morning.

Utah started the weekend by adding former Louisville, Miami (OH), and Garden City CC defensive back Jeremiah Caldwell, who announced his commitment Saturday morning. That was followed shortly afterward by the commitment of former Murray State and Missouri punter Orion Phillips. Then former Oregon edge/linebacker Jaxson Jones announced his commitment to the Utes.

Donovan Saunders Commits To Utah

Checking in at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Saunders has an exciting blend of size and athleticism for the cornerback position.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about his recruitment is that Saunders was a top priority for Utah in last year’s portal cycle. He ultimately landed at Texas A&M but he visited Salt Lake City and was considered a top option for Utah. Now, he ends up at Utah after a year in College Station.

Saunders is the second cornerback to commit to since the portal opened. Utah has worked swiftly to address the cornerback room with size and athleticism. Saunders is a very good addition to the room.

Michael Washington Jr Commits To Utah

https://twitter.com/MykeWash03/status/1868497144061272443

At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Washington possesses good size for the running back position. Utah didn’t have a bigger back capable of handling a large workload, but Washington addresses that.

Washington had a solid 2024 campaign with New Mexico State. He totaled 725 yards and 8 touchdowns while adding 9 receptions for 74 yards and another touchdown.

He played three seasons at Buffalo before this year. Through 39 career games, Washington has totaled 420 carries for 1,844 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. He’s added 45 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Creed Whittemore Commits To Utah

On Sunday, the Utes continued their roll after picking up their fourth addition of the weekend. Former Mississippi State receiver Creed Whittemore announced his commitment to the program.

Whittemore is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound pass catcher is a prototypical slot receiver. He’s totaled 15 receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

He was previously considered a four-star talent from high school in Gainesville, FL.  He comes to Utah with three seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting this season.

Jaxson Jones Commits To Utah

Jones was a member of Oregon’s 2024 class and appeared in just one game this season. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder has a lot of potential and ties to the program. His father Daniel Jones played receiver at Utah from 1997-98.

As a recruit, Jones showed a lot of promise as a linebacker and edge rusher. Jones was a high three-star prospect last year and committed to Oregon after backing off of a pledge to Washington. He held offers from Michigan and USC among others.

Orion Phillips Commits To Utah

After losing their own punter to the portal, and ultimately the Texas Longhorns, Utah wasted little time to address the position.

Utah landed the commitment of former Missouri punter Orion Phillips.

A native of Australia, Phillips averaged 43.5 yards per punt, including a long of 71 yards. Phillips also pinned 12 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Jeremiah Caldwell Commits To Utah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeremiah Caldwell (@_.rockk2)

Caldwell will join Utah after a year at Garden City CC. He was once a four-star composite prospect in the 2022 recruiting class.

Hailing from the state of Michigan, Caldwell’s high school recruitment boiled down to Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Iowa State.

He ultimately committed to Louisville but transferred after a year to Miami (OH). After a season there, he moved to Garden City CC.

At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Caldwell played both cornerback and safety. He finished this past season with 32 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 7 pass breakups.

Utah currently has seven total additions and remains heavily involved with several other targets. The program hosted several players over the weekend and will continue to welcome prospects to campus in the coming days.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

