Cox signs letter in support of Trump’s pick to lead Homeland Security

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks on stage on the first day of t...

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks on stage on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 15, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

BY BRIDGER BEAL-SVETKO, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is one of several Republican governors who are urging senators to quickly confirm Kristi Noem to head the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

Cox had previously said he would like to see a fellow governor lead the GOP presidential ticket, and on Monday expressed support for confirming Noem — the governor of South Dakota — to head the agency that oversees customs and border protection and emergency response along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Secret Service. He was one of 22 members of the Republican Governors Association who wrote to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, incoming Majority Leader John Thune, R-South Dakota, and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, urging the “swift confirmation” of Noem.

“Her leadership as governor of South Dakota and deep understanding of the challenges facing our nation qualify her to lead this critical department at a pivotal time in our nation’s history,” the letter states. “Gov. Noem has demonstrated a deep commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting our borders and ensuring the safety and security of the American people.”

The letter goes on to cite Noem’s decision to send the South Dakota National Guard “to assist with border security operations in Texas,” something the Trump transition team emphasized when it announced the Noem selection last month.

Cox also sent Utah National Guard members to Texas earlier this year and blamed the Biden administration for the influx of migrants to the southern border earlier this year. Although the governor was initially skeptical of Trump, he endorsed the former president this summer and has pledged state resources to help with Trump’s goal of deporting undocumented migrants.

Noem, who was elected governor of South Dakota in 2018, rose to national prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she criticized pandemic lockdown efforts, and was rumored earlier this year to be in consideration to be Trump’s running mate. Those chances dimmed following backlash after she admitted to shooting and killing her dog 20 years ago.

Trump picked Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security on Nov. 12, saying she would “work closely with ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan to secure the border, and will guarantee that our American Homeland is secure from our adversaries.”

“I have known Kristi for years, and have worked with her on a wide variety of projects — She will be a great part of our mission to Make America Safe Again,” Trump said.

Paul, who was recently picked to lead the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, which will oversee Noem’s confirmation, has expressed support for approving her to lead DHS.

“My first order of business will be getting her confirmed, and I plan on trying to do that either the day of the inauguration or that week,” Paul told WABC radio host John Catsimatidis on Sunday.

