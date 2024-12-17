On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club: What Makes Dylan Guenther’s Shot So Lethal?

Dec 16, 2024, 5:05 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With a team-high 13 goals and 29 total points through 30 games, it’s been a breakout season for forward Dylan Guenther. Averaging nearly a point per night, No. 11 has been an unstoppable and consistent offensive force for the Utah Hockey Club.

So, what is it that makes his shot so lethal?

Dylan Guenther likes to shoot & has ever since he was a kid

Becoming one of the most lethal young shooters in the NHL doesn’t just happen overnight but is the culmination of dedicated development, years of practice and hard work.

Ever since he was young, scoring goals has been a primary aspect of Guenther’s game. So, where did it all begin? In an unfinished basement back home where he’d let pucks fly with his brother and still does to this day.

“I just practiced a lot growing up,” Guenther said. “I had an unfinished basement in my house, and I just shot a lot of pucks. It’s what I like to do, and I was always pretty good at it. Still to this day, when I go home my brother and I rip pucks in the basement.”

The result? A plethora of goals at every single level.

From youth leagues to the pros, Guenther has always been a sniper as he scored 34 goals in the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League at the age of 14, 56 the following season in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, had 45 for the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL in 2021 and has continued to light the lamp in the NHL.

How does Guenther’s stick flexibility impact his shot?

What some new hockey fans may not realize is how much a hockey stick’s flexibility can impact a player’s shot. For those unfamiliar, stick flex is when the stick bends as it hits the ice before making contact with the puck.

So, utilizing the right flex can greatly impact and even improve a player’s efficiency, accuracy and power.

The lower the stick flexibility, the more control, agility and a quicker release a player can have which is exactly what Guenther prefers as he uses one of the lowest flexes.

“I use a little bit of a whippier stick, seventy-seven flex. Just don’t need as much time. I don’t need to put as much into it to get more out of it,” Guenther said.

“I’ve been using the same stick for four years and the same line ever since I was growing up. It’s just a stock stick. I’ve never really changed it, so it works for me.”

RELATED STORIES

How does Guenther find the back of the net so often for Utah Hockey Club?

More recently, Guenther’s scoring abilities have been on full display as he’s been on a tear with three goals and five assists over the last five games.

So, what’s been the formula for lighting the lamp so often? Elite positioning, lightning-fast releases and pristine precision.

“He’s really accurate” Head Coach Andre Tourigny said. “He has great release…it’s always been like that. He’s always had a great shot.”

With his recent surge of production, Guenther has really started to separate himself as a special offensive player in the National Hockey League which speaks volumes to work ethic.

It’s one thing to come in and simply coast on natural talent, but Guenther has made a conscious effort to grow his game and adjust in order to remain so effective.

After experiencing a bit of a scoring drought earlier in the year where he only recorded a single gone in 10 games, Guenther has done a much better job recently at getting lost in the offensive zone and finding open space to get his shot off.

It also helps when you can release the shot before the goalie even has a chance to blink.

The scary part for the rest of the league? Guenther is only 21 and he’s already leading his team in scoring. Imagine how much better he’ll be a few years down the road as both him and Cooley unlock so much more of their potential.

Related: Utah Hockey Club: What Makes Dylan Guenther And Logan Cooley So Talented?

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now travel home to face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Delta Center. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Recall Cody Williams Before Facing Clippers

The Utah Jazz have recalled rookie Cody Williams from the G League as they travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

6 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club: What Makes Dylan Guenther’s Shot So Lethal?

Averaging nearly a point per night, Dylan Guenther has been an unstoppable and consistent offensive force for the Utah Hockey Club.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jerrod Calhoun Tells How He Has Utah State Breaking Records In Year One

The Jerrod Calhoun-led Utah State Aggies have made history with their 10-0, setting a new standard with the best record to begin a season in program history.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Nabs Sixth Transfer Commitment From The Weekend

Utah football is rolling with momentum on the recruiting trail as they landed their fifth pledge of the weekend and sixth overall.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Added Fifth Transfer Commitment Of The Weekend

Utah football is rolling with momentum on the recruiting trail as they landed their fifth pledge of the weekend and sixth overall.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Love Leads Green Bay To Big Sunday Night Win In Seattle

Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love showed out in Seattle to lead the Packers to a big win on Sunday Night Football.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Utah Hockey Club: What Makes Dylan Guenther’s Shot So Lethal?