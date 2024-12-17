Jazz Recall Cody Williams Before Facing Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have recalled rookie Cody Williams from the G League as they travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

The Jazz are playing just their second game in the last eight days after failing to qualify for the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Related: Jazz Fall To Suns In Shootout

Cody Williams Rejoins Jazz Ahead Of Clippers Matchup

Williams rejoins the Jazz after spending the last seven games in the G League with the Salt Lake City stars.

The rookie averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 30 percent from the floor, 21 percent from three, and 68 percent from the free throw line during the stint

Cody Williams TO THE RACK! 💥 The 2024 NBA lottery pick is getting busy for the @slcstars on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/R6MJl6Jm9s — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 11, 2024

Before playing with the Stars, Williams averaged 3.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 16 appearances with the Jazz including seven starts.

Williams joins Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, and Brice Sensabaugh who each spent time with the Stars over the last week before rejoining the Jazz.

The Jazz enter Monday’s game with the third-worst record in the NBA at 5-19, trailing only the 5-22 New Orleans Pelicans in the West, and the 3-21 Washington Wizards in the East.

After facing the Clippers, the Jazz will make stops in Detroit, Brooklyn, Cleveland, and Portland before returning home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on December 28.

The 14-12 Clippers will host the Jazz looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

How To Watch, Stream Jazz Vs. Clippers

The Jazz will travel to face the Clippers on Monday at 8:30 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops, on Instagram @BensHoops, or on BlueSky.

Follow @benshoops