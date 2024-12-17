On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Recall Cody Williams Before Facing Clippers

Dec 16, 2024, 5:29 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have recalled rookie Cody Williams from the G League as they travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

The Jazz are playing just their second game in the last eight days after failing to qualify for the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Related: Jazz Fall To Suns In Shootout

Cody Williams Rejoins Jazz Ahead Of Clippers Matchup

Williams rejoins the Jazz after spending the last seven games in the G League with the Salt Lake City stars.

The rookie averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 30 percent from the floor, 21 percent from three, and 68 percent from the free throw line during the stint

Before playing with the Stars, Williams averaged 3.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 16 appearances with the Jazz including seven starts.

Williams joins Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, and Brice Sensabaugh who each spent time with the Stars over the last week before rejoining the Jazz.

The Jazz enter Monday’s game with the third-worst record in the NBA at 5-19, trailing only the 5-22 New Orleans Pelicans in the West, and the 3-21 Washington Wizards in the East.

After facing the Clippers, the Jazz will make stops in Detroit, Brooklyn, Cleveland, and Portland before returning home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on December 28.

The 14-12 Clippers will host the Jazz looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

How To Watch, Stream Jazz Vs. Clippers

The Jazz will travel to face the Clippers on Monday at 8:30 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops, on Instagram @BensHoops, or on BlueSky.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Recall Cody Williams Before Facing Clippers

The Utah Jazz have recalled rookie Cody Williams from the G League as they travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

6 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club: What Makes Dylan Guenther’s Shot So Lethal?

Averaging nearly a point per night, Dylan Guenther has been an unstoppable and consistent offensive force for the Utah Hockey Club.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jerrod Calhoun Tells How He Has Utah State Breaking Records In Year One

The Jerrod Calhoun-led Utah State Aggies have made history with their 10-0, setting a new standard with the best record to begin a season in program history.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Nabs Sixth Transfer Commitment From The Weekend

Utah football is rolling with momentum on the recruiting trail as they landed their fifth pledge of the weekend and sixth overall.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Added Fifth Transfer Commitment Of The Weekend

Utah football is rolling with momentum on the recruiting trail as they landed their fifth pledge of the weekend and sixth overall.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jordan Love Leads Green Bay To Big Sunday Night Win In Seattle

Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love showed out in Seattle to lead the Packers to a big win on Sunday Night Football.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Jazz Recall Cody Williams Before Facing Clippers