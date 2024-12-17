On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Isaac Wilson To ‘Run It Back’ With Utah Football

Dec 16, 2024, 5:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY— After entering the transfer portal, Utah freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson has decided to return to Utah.

Wilson received significant interest from programs like BYU and UCLA, among others. He announced his decision to return to Utah Monday evening.

 

After a difficult true freshman season in which he was thrust into a starting role, Wilson hit the portal to assess his options.

According to a source, Wilson had really productive conversations with new offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Wilson will return to Utah with Devon Dampier in place as the starter.

Utah QB Isaac Wilson True Freshman Campaign

Wilson finished the season with 127 completions out of 225 attempts, which generated 1,510 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

After Cameron Rising’s injury, Wilson had to step up as the starter. He would face ups and downs, which led to a 2-5 record at the helm.

Andy Ludwig’s resignation likely influenced the decision. Wilson largely committed to Utah because of the pro-style offense Ludwig called.

Now, with Beck in charge, Wilson seems to be on board with the offense, as well as the plan for him moving forward.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State, Colorado State To Sue Mountain West Conference Over Exit Fees

Utah State University is suing the Mountain West regarding millions of dollars in exit fees that the conference says the school owes.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Isaac Wilson To ‘Run It Back’ With Utah Football

After an up-and-down freshman campaign, Isaac Wilson hit the portal, but has elected to return to Utah for next season.

56 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Recall Cody Williams Before Facing Clippers

The Utah Jazz have recalled rookie Cody Williams from the G League as they travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club: What Makes Dylan Guenther’s Shot So Lethal?

Averaging nearly a point per night, Dylan Guenther has been an unstoppable and consistent offensive force for the Utah Hockey Club.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jerrod Calhoun Tells How He Has Utah State Breaking Records In Year One

The Jerrod Calhoun-led Utah State Aggies have made history with their 10-0, setting a new standard with the best record to begin a season in program history.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Nabs Sixth Transfer Commitment From The Weekend

Utah football is rolling with momentum on the recruiting trail as they landed their fifth pledge of the weekend and sixth overall.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Isaac Wilson To ‘Run It Back’ With Utah Football