Isaac Wilson To ‘Run It Back’ With Utah Football

SALT LAKE CITY— After entering the transfer portal, Utah freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson has decided to return to Utah.

Wilson received significant interest from programs like BYU and UCLA, among others. He announced his decision to return to Utah Monday evening.

After a difficult true freshman season in which he was thrust into a starting role, Wilson hit the portal to assess his options.

According to a source, Wilson had really productive conversations with new offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Wilson will return to Utah with Devon Dampier in place as the starter.

Utah QB Isaac Wilson True Freshman Campaign

Wilson finished the season with 127 completions out of 225 attempts, which generated 1,510 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

After Cameron Rising’s injury, Wilson had to step up as the starter. He would face ups and downs, which led to a 2-5 record at the helm.

Andy Ludwig’s resignation likely influenced the decision. Wilson largely committed to Utah because of the pro-style offense Ludwig called.

Now, with Beck in charge, Wilson seems to be on board with the offense, as well as the plan for him moving forward.

