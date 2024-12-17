Concerns over unexplained drone activity extend to Utah with new sightings

SALT LAKE CITY — Concerns over unexplained drone activity extended to Utah Monday with new sightings reported from West Haven down to Mapleton.

Numerous recent sightings of large drones in New Jersey and New York have led lawmakers to demand answers, and have led the President-elect to state that “something strange is going on.”

In Utah, sightings were reported Sunday in Weber County as well as Utah County.

12-year-old Kayla Howe said she was riding with her mom, Pamela Howe, from Roy to West Haven Sunday night around 9:15 p.m. when they spotted at least five drones, with two flying right over their car.

“We saw this big bright thing in the sky,” Kayla told KSL TV during an interview. “We thought it was a plane but then we got closer, and we looked up in the sky and it was a drone.”

Pamela Howe said her daughter was able to capture one picture.

“I stopped, rolled down the windows as one was hovering over my car,” the mother stated via text. “They were interesting but a bit disturbing since we had no idea what they were doing.”

She said the drones scared Kayla and she was worried they were carrying bombs.

Sightings near Hill Air Force Base prompted a statement from Air Force officials.

“We can confirm that unmanned aerial systems were spotted in the vicinity of Hill AFB recently,” the statement read. “To date, unmanned aerial systems have not impacted Hill AFB operations and all appropriate measures are being taken to safeguard Hill AFB personnel, assets and infrastructure.”

Officials said they were continuing to monitor the airspace while working with local authorities to track the unmanned aerial systems.

Meanwhile, Heather Telford said she and her husband spotted seven drones flying at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday over Mapleton and the east side of Spanish Fork.

“What are those?!” Telford could be heard exclaiming in a video she shared with KSL TV. “No way!”

Nate Mortensen, founder and CEO of Open Sky Drone Light Show Company, said even with his knowledge of sophisticated drone displays involving 50 to 1,000 drones, he wasn’t sure what to make of the recent phenomenon.

“Whether it’s hobbyists, whether it’s government, whether it’s police, it’s a great question that I don’t even have an answer,” Mortensen said.

He said responsible drone operators respect people’s privacy and follow the rules or else face potentially significant consequences from federal regulators.

Mortensen believed some of the reports may simply be the furor over unexplained drone activity simply feeding on itself.

“I think it’s a combination of more eyes are looking for it as well as there are more drones in the sky,” Mortensen said.

Mortensen said if drones appeared to simply be up in the air, “minding their own business,” they likely were not posing a threat.

However, he said drones behaving erratically or in a threatening or violating manner could be a problem.

“If you feel threatened by it, call somebody, videotape it,” Mortensen said. “Report it as unsafe operations.”