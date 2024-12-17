BYU Football Lands Commitment From Utah Transfer Carsen Ryan

PROVO, Utah – BYU football offensive coordinator hinted on Monday night that the tight end situation for BYU in 2025 was cleared up.

That picture became clear an hour later as Utah transfer Carsen Ryan announced he was transferring to BYU.

“Go Cougs,” wrote Ryan on X.

Ryan is BYU’s first transfer portal commitment in the 2025 cycle.

Carsen Ryan commits to BYU Football

During his one season at Utah in 2024, Ryan had 10 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

He missed a large portion of off-season conditioning in his one year at Utah due to an injury.

Before that, the former American Fork High star in the class of 2022, signed with UCLA and had 19 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns with the Bruins.

Ryan comes to BYU with one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 256-pound Ryan gives BYU a versatile tight end who has a great opportunity to step in and be the immediate starter in 2025.

Due to graduation, BYU loses Keanu Hill, Mata’ava Ta’ase, and Ray Paulo from the tight end unit this year. The Cougars also lost former four-star recruit Jackson Bowers, who had entered the transfer portal and recently had an official visit to Oregon State.

BYU football closes out the 2024 season against the Colorado Buffaloes in the Alamo Bowl on December 28. The Cougars then begin winter conditioning in preparation for the 2025 campaign in January.

