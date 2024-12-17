FTC settles with weapons detector company used in Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY – The Federal Trade Commission is clamping down on the makers of Evolv Express, an AI-powered weapons detector, and its claims of being more effective than metal detectors.

According to the FTC, Evolv Technology has touted its scanners as more “accurate, efficient, and cost-effective than traditional metal detectors,” when in reality, they “failed in several instances to detect weapons in schools while flagging harmless personal items.”

In a settlement reached by both parties, Evolv is required to notify certain K-12 customers that they can cancel their contract, if they were signed between April 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Evolve is also prohibited from making false claims or misrepresentations about its detectors, including that it can “detect weapons” while ignoring harmless personal items; product accuracy in detecting weapons and false alarm rates in comparison to the use of traditional metal detectors; the speed at which visitors can be screened compared to the use of metal detectors; labor costs, including comparisons to the use of metal detectors; testing, or the results of any testing; any material aspect of its performance.

In response, Evolv Technology Interim President and CEO, Mike Ellenbogen, issued a statement. It was also shared on the company’s YouTube channel on Dec. 2.

“While we admitted no wrong doing. We are happy to resolve this matter and are pleased that the FTC did not challenge the fundamental effectiveness of our technology and nor did the resolution include any monetary relief,” Ellenbogen said.

The scanners are used in hundreds of schools across the country, including the Granite and Salt Lake City School Districts, where Hunter and West High Schools employ them.

“They’re not safer than it was before, in my opinion. There are things that have been getting into the school that I’ve heard about,” Jennifer Hunt, a parent at Hunter High School in West Valley City, said.

While some parents like Hunt have concerns about the efficiency of the Evolv detectors, others are pleased with their presence on campus.

“Most of the time I feel really good that they’re here, and my kids safety going to school,” said Heidi Christensen, who like Hunt has two students at Hunter High. “At the very least, (there is the psychological component). The kids psychologically know that it’s not going to be easy to get a weapon through.”

The detectors cost the Granite School District $280,000 for a four-year lease, plus $250,000 a year for security staff to run them. Overall, the school district said the scanners have been an “effective deterrent” and they’ve “seen a strong correlation between the implementation of Evolv and the drop of weapons being brought onto campus,” according to a school spokesperson.

In its complaint against Evolv, the FTC pointed to an October 2022 incident in New York where the scanners failed to detect a 7-inch knife that was used to stab a student. When the school officials increased the system’s sensitivity setting, the false alarm rate doubled to 50%.

In various settings, the FTC alleges the detectors have often flagged “harmless personal items, including Chromebooks, binders, water bottles, and others items,” according to the FTC’s complaint.

Hunt and Christensen said they’ve seen some of the glitches and issues at Hunter High as well.

Hunt also cited the system inaccurately flagging, including “lunch boxes, water bottles, and notebooks.”

“Anything can get in if they hold their backpacks lower or (differently),” Hunt said.

Christensen also said it takes a long time for the students to get into school and her children have on occasion been late to class.

“It’s a little bit inefficient, mostly because you’ve got hundreds of kids coming into school at the same time,” Christensen said.

Granite said they’re aware of Evolv Express’ limitations and “have implemented various procedures to prevent false positive alerts.”

“Students are required to put their Chromebooks through a conveyor system,” a district spokesperson said in a statement response.

The district said their “biggest paint point” with the detectors is with staffing, as they “contract with a private security company.”

“The program is authorized as a pilot through the end of the school year and the board will reevaluate at that time. If we see that it’s successful and beneficial to our schools, we will continue with the program,” the district spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Salt Lake City School District said they used the Evolv detectors at their high schools last year.

“The Board voted to not continue the staffing for this year. This year, only West High has them and they use current school staff to run them,” the spokesperson for the Salt Lake City School District said.

KSL TV has yet to receive a detailed response to additional questions from the Salt Lake City School District.

This article will be updated as information becomes available.