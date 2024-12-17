Huntsville water supply leak likely found outside of town water plant

HUNTSVILLE – Crews discovered a possible, big breakthrough to find a massive water leak in the town of Huntsville Monday.

That leak depleted the entire town’s water supply and left people without water since Friday. Late Monday night, crews trying to find the leak think they finally know where it’s coming from.

Another day of pipe testing and trench digging could be paying off in a big way for crews hired to search for the leak that depleted all of Huntsville’s water supply.

“Best I’ve seen in the five days I’ve been here,” Tana Kohler, a leak detection specialist with Cooper Con, said.

Using specialized microphones to listen to the underground pipes where water is flowing from the town’s treatment plant to the main storage tank, crews think they finally found it.

“That actually sounds a little bit more like the leak,” Michael Carothers, a Sewerin equipment representative, said.

They’re extremely confident it’s leaking in a pipe under the asphalt in the parking lot of the water treatment plant.

“I’m feeling pretty confident right now that, as I say, we’ve eliminated all the good scenarios to this point and I think I’m quite hopeful on this one,” Ron Gault, manager of Huntsville Water, said.

Huntsville leaders were cautiously optimistic because even just hours earlier in the day they thought it could’ve been somewhere else.

“We’re optimistic we’re going to find it in the next hour, but we’ve been there before,” Richard Sorensen, Huntsville Mayor, said.

The difference Monday night is what crews are hearing in the ground below.

“That’s where we have pinpointed our loudest noise levels,” Kohler said.

You can even see where they marked it with paint on the asphalt, a rectangle showing where they think the leak is coming from. In fact, the specialist that crews were double checking it with over the phone was willing to bet $1,000 that’s it, but they won’t know for sure until excavation crews dig up the spot Tuesday morning.