On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Huntsville water supply leak likely found outside of town water plant

Dec 16, 2024, 8:56 PM

Huntsville crews believe they've discovered where the leak is that's depleted the city's water supp...

Huntsville crews believe they've discovered where the leak is that's depleted the city's water supply on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

HUNTSVILLE –  Crews discovered a possible, big breakthrough to find a massive water leak in the town of Huntsville Monday.

That leak depleted the entire town’s water supply and left people without water since Friday. Late Monday night, crews trying to find the leak think they finally know where it’s coming from.

Another day of pipe testing and trench digging could be paying off in a big way for crews hired to search for the leak that depleted all of Huntsville’s water supply.

“Best I’ve seen in the five days I’ve been here,” Tana Kohler, a leak detection specialist with Cooper Con, said.

Using specialized microphones to listen to the underground pipes where water is flowing from the town’s treatment plant to the main storage tank, crews think they finally found it.

“That actually sounds a little bit more like the leak,” Michael Carothers, a Sewerin equipment representative, said.

They’re extremely confident it’s leaking in a pipe under the asphalt in the parking lot of the water treatment plant.

“I’m feeling pretty confident right now that, as I say, we’ve eliminated all the good scenarios to this point and I think I’m quite hopeful on this one,” Ron Gault, manager of Huntsville Water, said.

Huntsville leaders were cautiously optimistic because even just hours earlier in the day they thought it could’ve been somewhere else.

“We’re optimistic we’re going to find it in the next hour, but we’ve been there before,” Richard Sorensen, Huntsville Mayor, said.

The difference Monday night is what crews are hearing in the ground below.

“That’s where we have pinpointed our loudest noise levels,” Kohler said.

You can even see where they marked it with paint on the asphalt, a rectangle showing where they think the leak is coming from. In fact, the specialist that crews were double checking it with over the phone was willing to bet $1,000 that’s it, but they won’t know for sure until excavation crews dig up the spot Tuesday morning.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Huntsville crews believe they've discovered where the leak is that's depleted the city's water supp...

Brian Carlson

Huntsville water supply leak likely found outside of town water plant

Crews discovered a possible, big breakthrough to find a massive water leak in the town of Huntsville Monday.

4 seconds ago

The Federal Trade Commission is clamping down on the makers of Evolv Express, an AI-powered weapons...

Garna Mejia

FTC settles with weapons detector company used in Utah schools

The Federal Trade Commission is clamping down on the makers of Evolv Express, an AI-powered weapons detector, and its claims of being more effective than metal detectors.

39 minutes ago

Concerns over unexplained drone activity extended to Utah Monday with new sightings reported from W...

Andrew Adams

Concerns over unexplained drone activity extend to Utah with new sightings

Concerns over unexplained drone activity extended to Utah Monday with new sightings reported from West Haven down to Mapleton.

1 hour ago

One Lehi neighborhood decided to get giant inflatable Santas to spread holiday cheer, pictured Dec....

Shara Park

Inflatable Santas line Lehi streets

A Lehi neighborhood is in the spotlight thanks to their giant holiday display of inflatable Santas.

2 hours ago

Utah Sen.-elect John Curtis is getting ready to take office in just a few weeks, and is quickly gai...

Daniel Woodruff

Curtis says rubber stamping nominees ‘not the role of the Senate’ ahead of Hegseth meeting

Utah Sen.-elect John Curtis is getting ready to take office in just a few weeks. Before that even happens, Curtis is quickly gaining a national profile as a difference-making vote in approving or rejecting President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees.

2 hours ago

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 15: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks on stage on the first day of t...

Bridger Beal-Svetko, KSL.com

Cox signs letter in support of Trump’s pick to lead Homeland Security

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is one of several Republican governors who are urging senators to quickly confirm Kristi Noem to head the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after President-elect Donald Trump takes office next month.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Huntsville water supply leak likely found outside of town water plant