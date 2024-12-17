On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Dec 16, 2024, 8:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Utah Jazz begin a long five-game road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Utah comes into the matchup having lost two in a row and seven of its last eight. The Clippers also enter on a losing streak, losing three in a row by an average of 20 points.

Stay caught up on all the action from the Intuit Dome with our live blog!

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

RELATED STORIES

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.
Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz begin a five-game road trip against the LA Clippers. Stay caught up on all the action from the Intuit Dome with our live blog!

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Commitment From Utah Transfer Carsen Ryan

BYU football lands Carsen Ryan.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State, Colorado State To Sue Mountain West Conference Over Exit Fees

Utah State University is suing the Mountain West regarding millions of dollars in exit fees that the conference says the school owes.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Isaac Wilson To ‘Run It Back’ With Utah Football

After an up-and-down freshman campaign, Isaac Wilson hit the portal, but has elected to return to Utah for next season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Recall Cody Williams Before Facing Clippers

The Utah Jazz have recalled rookie Cody Williams from the G League as they travel to face the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club: What Makes Dylan Guenther’s Shot So Lethal?

Averaging nearly a point per night, Dylan Guenther has been an unstoppable and consistent offensive force for the Utah Hockey Club.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More