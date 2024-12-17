On the Site:
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Set designer builds experience hotel for sci-fi enthusiasts

Dec 16, 2024, 9:52 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

IRON COUNTY – Travis Chambers is building his dream about 45 minutes west of Cedar City. It’s what he calls a ‘micro-resort experience,’ named Outpost-X, a sort of movie set that you can stay in.

“The whole place is inspired by all of the sci-fi desert movies,” Chambers explained. “As you walk around, you’ll see influences from all sorts of movies.”

Chambers built a business designing sets for commercials, but ultimately wanted to do something more permanent.

Travis Chambers, a former set designer, wanted to create something a little more permanent for people to experience. Pictured Dec. 16, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“We’re really far out here in the middle of nowhere. And so when you come here, you kind of get transported to a different place and different time,” Chambers said.

The micro-resort has a story of its own that people can follow. There’s even a podcast with the backstory that people are encouraged to listen to while driving over. It takes place about 2,000 years into the future.

Outpost-X was designed to be a sort of galactic getaway for those who want to feel like they’re in their favorite sci-fi movies. Pictured Dec. 16, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“It’s about two brothers that are rebuilding this town after it’s been destroyed,” Chambers explained. “And you’re entering this kind of village, where you’re a part of their culture and their lore, and you can drive around the property and read about all this history that was created here.”

Guests can even rent out costumes that go along with the story, and ride sand speeders that are very reminiscent of what’s seen in some of the Star Wars movies. The speeders are set pieces of their own, built around golf carts. But really, Chambers wants people to be free to live out whatever fantasy they’re interested in.

A sand speeder at Outpost-X on Dec. 16, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

“We’ve kind of built our own little world,” Chambers said. “You can come into and kind of just get to be somebody else for a few days and get to just kind of sit with yourself and the peace and quiet and just reflect.”

Outpost-X features clear dome-shaped rooms that are designed to let guests sleep under the night sky and enjoy the micro-resort’s views that get less than 1% light pollution. There are also some cave-style rooms, with more rooms and camping on the way for the future. Guests can enjoy a very eclectic lounge, a mocktail bar, and a spa area, complete with sauna and jacuzzi.

Travis Chambers (right) and Scott Paul (left) in a dome room at Outpost-X on Dec. 16, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Natalie and Scott Paul at Outpost-X on Dec. 16, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The cave room at Outpost-X on Dec. 16, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Outpost-X was designed by Chambers, a former set designer, to let people live out their sci-fi fantasies. Pictured Dec. 16, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Travis Chambers at Outpost-X's campfire area on Dec. 16, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Outpost-X is located about 45 minutes west of Cedar City. Pictured Dec. 16, 2024. (Mike Anderson) A dome at Outpost-X underneath a night sky. (Courtesy, Neil Hayes)

Chambers said Outpost-X, however, is just the beginning. He’s currently working on a jungle-themed micro resort in Costa Rica, and is looking for land to build a Viking village somewhere in Idaho.

“You know, we’re in a really busy, modern world,” Chambers said. “We’ve got email, we’ve got traffic. It’s just a never-ending stimulation. And so I’m trying to build these places that are kind of like sanctuaries for people to go and just be creative and to just kind of just get out of the crazy modern world.”

Outdoors & Recreation

Set designer builds experience hotel for sci-fi enthusiasts

