On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Struggle Out The Gates In Blowout Loss To LA Clippers

Dec 16, 2024, 11:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Utah Jazz were on the wrong end of a blowout as they had their losing streak extended to three by the LA Clippers on Monday.

After James Harden scored more points than the entire Jazz team in the first quarter, it was pretty clear what direction the game was heading in.

Jordan Clarkson was the leading scorer for Utah with 20 off the bench. Lauri Markkanen came in second with 17.

The Jazz will stay on the road for the next four games. The second game on the road trip will take them east to the Motor City as they take on the Pistons on Thursday.

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

RELATED STORIES

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.
Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 15 Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

Check out our Locals In The NFL weekly roundup for top performances, all stats, and locals who picked up a week ten win.

8 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Struggle Out The Gates In Blowout Loss To LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz were on the wrong end of a blowout as they had their losing streak extended to three by the LA Clippers on Monday.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz No-Show In Loss To Clippers

The Utah Jazz were on the wrong end of blowout falling in Los Angeles to the Clippers 144-107 to open a five-game road trip.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz begin a five-game road trip against the LA Clippers. Stay caught up on all the action from the Intuit Dome with our live blog!

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Commitment From Utah Transfer Carsen Ryan

BYU football lands Carsen Ryan.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State, Colorado State To Sue Mountain West Conference Over Exit Fees

Utah State University is suing the Mountain West regarding millions of dollars in exit fees that the conference says the school owes.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Utah Jazz Struggle Out The Gates In Blowout Loss To LA Clippers