Utah Jazz Struggle Out The Gates In Blowout Loss To LA Clippers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Utah Jazz were on the wrong end of a blowout as they had their losing streak extended to three by the LA Clippers on Monday.

After James Harden scored more points than the entire Jazz team in the first quarter, it was pretty clear what direction the game was heading in.

Jordan Clarkson was the leading scorer for Utah with 20 off the bench. Lauri Markkanen came in second with 17.

The Jazz will stay on the road for the next four games. The second game on the road trip will take them east to the Motor City as they take on the Pistons on Thursday.

Pregame

work… before the work 🧘‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1wJS6PdrrU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 17, 2024

First Quarter

𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐥seye to start us off? you bet 🙂‍↕️🎯 pic.twitter.com/QofuI5thff — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 17, 2024

Midway through the first the @utahjazz trail the @laclippers 20-7. Jazz are just 1-6 from the floor, and 0-5 inside the arc. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/gGtBVNC59b — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 17, 2024

So far tonight Ivica Zubac has seven rebounds in the first eight minutes and the @utahjazz have two. Highlight of the game so far might be Brice Sensabaugh getting an offensive rebound. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 17, 2024

gonna be a no from us, dawg 🚫🚫🚫 pic.twitter.com/WhNoESXpI8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 17, 2024

there’s always another big lurking… 👀 pic.twitter.com/b7BBxCPTlY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 17, 2024

not all flames are the same 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/uGSAZnr7UA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 17, 2024

At the end of one: James Harden: 24@UtahJazz: 20 Overall, Jazz are down 44-20. #takenote pic.twitter.com/WdqkX8174J — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 17, 2024

Second Quarter

Has Will Hardy considered guarding James Harden from behind? pic.twitter.com/6zndSWguku — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 17, 2024

At the break the @utahjazz trail the @LAClippers 81-47. The worst half of the season by far. Lauri Markkanen has 12 points to lead the Jazz. #takenote pic.twitter.com/wkh3KiLoXf — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 17, 2024

Arguably the worst first half in @utahjazz history. Only the fifth time they’ve ever allowed 80 or more in the opening 24 minutes, and the first time they’ve done it while failing to break the 50-point mark. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 17, 2024

Only the sixth time in franchise history the Jazz have trailed by at least 34. Famously stormed back to beat the Nuggets in 1996. Biggest deficit ever was -40 against the Raptors in 2019. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 17, 2024

Third Quarter

With 7:07 left in the third quarter the @utahjazz trail the @LAClippers 96-62. Markkanen, Sexton, and Kessler are a combined 15-21 from the floor. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/TBhRQ8AHN9 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 17, 2024

At the end of the three the @utahjazz trail the @laclippers 115-80. Jazz went toe-to-toe with LA in the third only getting outscored 34-33. #takenotepic.twitter.com/LGqZgVe2zA — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 17, 2024

final frame on the way. pic.twitter.com/3uxoVFmCHr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 17, 2024

Fourth Quarter

The @utahjazz fall to the @laclippers 144-107. The 37-point difference in this game is actually the smallest in the Jazz’s last three road games. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/3C7Qr0KW9R — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 17, 2024

off to detroit ✈️ pic.twitter.com/ob9s0IQmTO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 17, 2024

