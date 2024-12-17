LocalsInTheNFL Week 15 Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The 15th week of the 2024 NFL season is in the books. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week 15.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season begins on December 19 as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

NFL Locals’ Week 15: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

On Thursday Night Football, two former BYU Cougars showed out for their respective teams. San Francisco LB Fred Warner posted 15 total tackles (eight solo) and one pass breakup. Los Angeles WR Puka Nacua recorded 108 scrimmage yards on seven receptions and two rushes.

Former Utah WR Tim Patrick made it two-straight weeks with a score as he caught four passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love completed 20 of his 27 passing attempts for 229 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday Night Football.

Judge Memorial star Kaden Elliss balled out for the Falcons on Monday Night. He led the team in tackles with 11 (six solo) and also had one sack, one tackle for loss, and two QB hits.

In The Statsheet

Former Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate recorded three total tackles (one solo) against Kansas City.

Bingham High star Jay Tufele had one tackle in a win over the Titans.

Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams returned two kicks for 57 yards against the Commanders.

Former Utah State LB Bobby Wagner posted five total tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss, and one QB hit in a one-point victory over the Saints.

Former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy had three total tackles (two solo), one sack, and one tackle for loss in a big win over the Giants.

Former Utah LB Devin Lloyd posted one tackle and one QB hit against the Jets.

Bingham High standout Dalton Schultz caught two passes for 13 yards in the Texans’ win over the Dolphins.

Two former Utes on the Colts, safety Julian Blackmon and kicker Matt Gay, got in the stat sheet against the Broncos in week 15. Blackmon posted four total tackles (two solo). Gay went 2/2 on field goals with a long of 49 yards and also drilled his only extra point attempt.

Another pair of Utes on the same team, Denver’s LB Cody Barton and DE Jonah Elliss, faced off against the Colts and played well. Barton recorded eight total tackles (four solo). Ellis had three solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

Former Utah TE Dalton Kincaid made his return from injury against Detroit and pulled in four receptions for 53 yards.

Former Weber State CB Taron Johnson posted eight total tackles (five solo) and one pass breakup. Johnson shared the secondary with former Ute safety Cole Bishop who had five total tackles (four solo).

On the other side, another former Ute safety Sione Vaki had two solo tackles.

East High star RB Jaylen Warren took four carries for 12 yards against the Eagles. He also caught one pass for three yards.

Former Southern Utah safety Miles Killebrew had two total tackles (one solo) in Philadelphia.

Former BYU LB Sione Takitaki recorded four total tackles (one solo) in Arizona.

Former BYU RB Chris Brooks had one rush and one reception against the Seahawks and gained 15 yards.

On Monday Night Football, former Utah CB Jaylon Johnson posted three solo tackles and one tackle for loss.

On the second MNF game, former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier took 12 carries for 43 yards.

Secured The Win

Two former BYU Cougars on the Chiefs, OL Kingsley Suamataia and head coach Andy Reid, helped lead Kansas City to a 21-7 victory over the Browns.

Former Utah OL Braeden Daniels helped the Texans improve to 9-5 with a win over Miami.

Former Utah OL Garett Bolles and the Broncos‘ offensive line allowed just one QB hit in a 31-13 win over Indianapolis.

Former Utah OL Jackson Barton and the Cardinals improves to 7-7 with a 30-17 win over the Patriots.

Former Weber State OL Sua Opeta and the Buccaneers blew out the LA Chargers, 40-17, ion SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Sign up for the KSL Sports Pro Football Challenge!

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Top Local NFL Performances? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports