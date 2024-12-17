Cyber hack compromised personal data of all current, former students in Granite School District, district says

SALT LAKE CITY — After Granite School District said it suffered a cyber security “incident” that compromised the personal information of its employees, the district updated its initial statement Monday, revealing that the data leak also impacted “all current and former Granite School District students.”

According to the district, it learned of the data leak on Sept. 20, when “suspicious activity on its network” was detected sometime between Sept. 11 and 25. An investigation determined that “an unknown, unauthorized actor gained access to certain computer systems and accessed and/or acquired files stored on those computer systems.”

The district said 15% of current and former student files contained social security numbers that were accessed. Further, names, addresses, phone numbers, any associated health information, grades and assessment results were compromised in the leak.

The district said impacted individuals would be notified with an “individualized letter” detailing what information of theirs was impacted. The letters, it said, were expected to be mailed by the end of December.

“At this time we have no indication that anyone’s specific information was subject to actual or attempted misuse as a result of this incident,” the district said.

While the district worked to get the information out to those impacted, it provided a guide for parents in the interim with instructions on contacting credit bureaus or help with fraud alerts.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.