On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Suspected wrong-way driver causes 5-vehicle crash on I-15 in Lehi

Dec 17, 2024, 9:09 AM | Updated: 12:11 pm

A wrong way driver was caught on dash camera footage moments before crashing on I-15 in Lehi. (Cour...

A wrong way driver was caught on dash camera footage moments before crashing on I-15 in Lehi. (Courtesy Reese Brinck)

(Courtesy Reese Brinck)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LEHI — A five-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 15 on Tuesday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Agent Tara Stump with the Utah Department of Public Safety said there were three injuries, all of them non-life-threatening. Officers with the Utah Highway Patrol later said one person was in critical condition following the crash. The wrong-way driver was traveling in a Dodge Charger, and it ended up catching fire. Troopers said the driver was a woman in her 30s.

Further, Stump said the Charger was initially traveling northbound when it sideswiped another car and then pulled to the right shoulder.

Shocking dash camera footage from a driver traveling on the highway moments before the crash shows the wrong-way driver making a U-turn, apparently in an attempt to flee the initial crash. Then, Stump said the Charger struck two other vehicles before it burst into flames.

A wrong way driver was caught on dash camera footage moments before crashing on I-15 in Lehi. (Courtesy Reese Brinck) A wrong way driver was caught on dash camera footage moments before crashing on I-15 in Lehi. (Courtesy Reese Brinck) A wrong way driver was caught on dash camera footage moments before crashing on I-15 in Lehi. (Courtesy Reese Brinck) A wrong way driver was caught on dash camera footage moments before crashing on I-15 in Lehi. (Courtesy Reese Brinck) A wrong way driver was caught on dash camera footage moments before crashing on I-15 in Lehi. (Megan Pickett, KSL TV)

After the fire broke out, a semitruck swerved to avoid the Charger and struck another vehicle.

The driver was pulled from the burning car and taken to the hospital, Stump said.

“One of the things we do suspect about the driver is that the driver was under the influence; unfortunately, like many of our wrong-way crashes,” said Jonathan Lopez with Utah Highway Patrol. 

All northbound lanes of I-15 were closed until approximately 10 a.m., when two HOV lanes opened. The crash also closed Lehi Main Street near I-15.

Lopez said he is thankful the outcome was not worse than what it was, and is warning other drivers to make good decisions when getting behind the wheel this holiday season.

“If you’re going to be drinking, please don’t get behind the wheel. Please have a designated driver and also don’t mix drugs and driving,” Lopez said.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

Contributing: Karah Brackin, KSL TV

Video Credit: Courtesy Reese Brinck, Megan Pickett, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

volunteers grab donations for utah tech food pantry...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Utah Tech food pantry gets $20,000 in groceries

In St. George, Lin’s Fresh Market donated $20,000 worth of groceries to Utah Tech University’s Blazer Food Pantry.

20 minutes ago

A rendering of what Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City will look like after a project that could begin ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Salt Lake City unveils final design for future of Pioneer Park

Salt Lake City’s Parks and Public Lands Department unveiled its proposed site plan for Pioneer Park late last week.

59 minutes ago

hot pepper jelly cream cheese dip...

KSL TV

Recipe: Chef Jeff Jackson’s hot pepper jelly cream cheese dip

Smith's chef Jeff Jackson shares a recipe for his hot pepper jelly cream cheese dip, which goes great with your favorite crackers.

2 hours ago

A wrong way driver was caught on dash camera footage moments before crashing on I-15 in Lehi. (Cour...

Mary Culbertson

Suspected wrong-way driver causes 5-vehicle crash on I-15 in Lehi

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Lehi. 

3 hours ago

FILE — Granite School District offices offices are pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan...

Mary Culbertson

Cyber hack compromised personal data of all current, former students in Granite School District, district says

After Granite School District said a security breach affected employees' personal data in September, it revealed the leak actually affected all current and former students.

5 hours ago

With cell phone service outages becoming more frequent, experts said it's a good idea to have a bac...

Matt Gephardt

Bracing yourself for the next big cell phone service outage

Utah, and much of the rest of the nation, has experienced several notable cell phone service outages that have impacted just about all of us throughout this past year. The frequency and severity of the outages have experts saying we need to have a communication backup plan.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Suspected wrong-way driver causes 5-vehicle crash on I-15 in Lehi