Suspected wrong-way driver causes 5-vehicle crash on I-15 in Lehi

LEHI — A five-vehicle crash caused by a wrong-way driver shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 15 on Tuesday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Agent Tara Stump with the Utah Department of Public Safety said there were three injuries, all of them non-life-threatening. Officers with the Utah Highway Patrol later said one person was in critical condition following the crash. The wrong-way driver was traveling in a Dodge Charger, and it ended up catching fire. Troopers said the driver was a woman in her 30s.

Further, Stump said the Charger was initially traveling northbound when it sideswiped another car and then pulled to the right shoulder.

Shocking dash camera footage from a driver traveling on the highway moments before the crash shows the wrong-way driver making a U-turn, apparently in an attempt to flee the initial crash. Then, Stump said the Charger struck two other vehicles before it burst into flames.

After the fire broke out, a semitruck swerved to avoid the Charger and struck another vehicle.

The driver was pulled from the burning car and taken to the hospital, Stump said.

“One of the things we do suspect about the driver is that the driver was under the influence; unfortunately, like many of our wrong-way crashes,” said Jonathan Lopez with Utah Highway Patrol.

All northbound lanes of I-15 were closed until approximately 10 a.m., when two HOV lanes opened. The crash also closed Lehi Main Street near I-15.

Lopez said he is thankful the outcome was not worse than what it was, and is warning other drivers to make good decisions when getting behind the wheel this holiday season.

“If you’re going to be drinking, please don’t get behind the wheel. Please have a designated driver and also don’t mix drugs and driving,” Lopez said.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

Contributing: Karah Brackin, KSL TV

Video Credit: Courtesy Reese Brinck, Megan Pickett, KSL TV