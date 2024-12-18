On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

A hunter in Virginia has died after a bear shot in a tree fell on him

Dec 17, 2024, 6:30 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm

DWR officials tranquilized and relocated a 2-year-old male black bear after it caused traffic issue...

FILE - DWR officials tranquilized and relocated a 2-year-old male black bear after it caused traffic issues before climbing a tree in Orem on Sept. 18, 2019 (Photo: Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Photo: Division of Wildlife Resources)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has died after a bear in a tree shot by one of his hunting partners fell on him, state wildlife officials said.

The incident occurred Dec. 9 in Lunenburg County, which is between Richmond and Danville, Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources said in a statement.

Black bear moved after brush with Logan neighborhood

A hunting group was following the bear when it ran up the tree, the department said. As the group retreated from the tree, a hunter shot the bear. The animal fell onto another hunter who was standing about 10 feet (3 meters) from the bottom of the tree.

The department identified the man as Lester C. Harvey, 58, of Phenix, Virginia. A member of the group rendered first aid before Harvey was rushed to two different hospitals. He died from his injuries Friday, the wildlife department stated.

Famous grizzly, Bear 399, killed by car in Wyoming

An obituary for Harvey, a married father of five with eight grandchildren, said he was a self-employed contractor and avid outdoorsman.

Similar incidents have occurred in recent years.

In 2018, a man in Alaska was critically injured after his hunting partner shot a bear on a ridge. The animal tumbled down a slope into the man, who was also struck by rocks dislodged by the bear.

Another man was injured in 2019 after his hunting partner shot a bear in a tree in North Carolina. The bear fell out of the tree and began biting the hunter. The man and the animal then tumbled off a cliff. The hunter was taken to a hospital, while the bear was later found dead.

 

