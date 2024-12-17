On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

FOOD & RECIPES

Recipe: Chef Jeff Jackson’s hot pepper jelly cream cheese dip

Dec 17, 2024, 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:46 am

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY KSL TV


KSLTV.com

Ingredients

8 oz. thick raw bacon, chopped

1 lb. cream cheese, room temperature

8 oz. Gruyère cheese, shredded

1 bunch chives or green onions, chopped

1 c. pepper jelly

Favorite crackers for dipping

Directions

  1. Heat your oven to 375 degrees. Cook the chopped bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels.
  2. To a mixing bowl, add the softened cream cheese, bacon, gruyere cheese, and chives, reserving some of the chives for garnish. Stir until thoroughly combined. Transfer the mixture to an 8×8 or 9×9 baking dish and spread the mixture in an even layer.
  3. Bake for 20 minutes or until the dip is bubbling around the edges. Microwave the pepper jelly for 30 seconds or so until it is easily pourable. Pour the jelly over the dip and spread it evenly. Garnish with the extra chives or green onion and serve surrounded by your favorite crackers. Enjoy!

KSL 5 TV Live

Food & Recipes

hot pepper jelly cream cheese dip...

KSL TV

Recipe: Chef Jeff Jackson’s hot pepper jelly cream cheese dip

Smith's chef Jeff Jackson shares a recipe for his hot pepper jelly cream cheese dip, which goes great with your favorite crackers.

7 minutes ago

Chef Jeff Jackson's Christmas pinwheel cookies. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Recipe: Chef Jeff’s Christmas pinwheel cookies

Chef Jeff Jackson shares his recipe for Christmas pinwheel cookies.

14 days ago

A photo Chef Jeff Jackson's roasted turkey....

KSL TV

Chef Jeff Turkey Roasting and Carving tips

Here is a recipe for making a great Thanksgiving turkey and carving it up. 

29 days ago

Chef Jeff Jackson's honey garlic chicken fried rice. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Recipe: Smith’s chef Jeff Jackson’s honey garlic chicken fried rice

Chef Jeff Jackson joined KSL TV on Monday to demonstrate how to make his honey garlic chicken fried rice.

1 month ago

John and Holly Trimble used to dislike vegetables. That all changed when they planted a small plot ...

Peter Rosen

From disliking vegetables to loving them, one Utah couple runs nonprofit to help people grow their own

John and Holly Trimble used to dislike vegetables. Not only do they love them now, the Ogden couple runs a nonprofit to help other people grow their own.

2 months ago

Visiting a farmers market is a great way to support local agriculture. However, it’s not always e...

MICHELLE LEE

Make the most of your farmers market buys

The farmers market offers a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, some that you’ve probably never seen before. How do you pick and plan meals around such a big selection?

3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Recipe: Chef Jeff Jackson’s hot pepper jelly cream cheese dip