Recipe: Chef Jeff Jackson’s hot pepper jelly cream cheese dip
Dec 17, 2024, 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:46 am
Ingredients
8 oz. thick raw bacon, chopped
1 lb. cream cheese, room temperature
8 oz. Gruyère cheese, shredded
1 bunch chives or green onions, chopped
1 c. pepper jelly
Favorite crackers for dipping
Directions
- Heat your oven to 375 degrees. Cook the chopped bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels.
- To a mixing bowl, add the softened cream cheese, bacon, gruyere cheese, and chives, reserving some of the chives for garnish. Stir until thoroughly combined. Transfer the mixture to an 8×8 or 9×9 baking dish and spread the mixture in an even layer.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until the dip is bubbling around the edges. Microwave the pepper jelly for 30 seconds or so until it is easily pourable. Pour the jelly over the dip and spread it evenly. Garnish with the extra chives or green onion and serve surrounded by your favorite crackers. Enjoy!