ST. GEORGE — A local grocery store is working to make sure Utah Tech University students don’t go hungry.

In St. George, Lin’s Fresh Market donated $20,000 worth of groceries to Utah Tech University’s Blazer Food Pantry.

The donation helps meet the pantry’s need for non-perishable food for the remainder of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Utah Tech Student Resource Center Director Dru Bottoms said in a news release that the remarkable contribution will help support students facing food insecurity.