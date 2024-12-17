On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GOOD NEWS

Looking Out for the Good: Utah Tech food pantry gets $20,000 in groceries

Dec 17, 2024, 11:52 AM | Updated: 11:55 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — A local grocery store is working to make sure Utah Tech University students don’t go hungry.

In St. George, Lin’s Fresh Market donated $20,000 worth of groceries to Utah Tech University’s Blazer Food Pantry.

The donation helps meet the pantry’s need for non-perishable food for the remainder of the 2024-2025 academic year.

Utah Tech Student Resource Center Director Dru Bottoms said in a news release that the remarkable contribution will help support students facing food insecurity.

KSL 5 TV Live

Good News

volunteers grab donations for utah tech food pantry...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Utah Tech food pantry gets $20,000 in groceries

In St. George, Lin’s Fresh Market donated $20,000 worth of groceries to Utah Tech University’s Blazer Food Pantry.

3 minutes ago

Utah Hockey Club defenseman Sean Durzi...

Tamara Vaifanua and Sam Herrera

Looking Out for the Good: Utah Hockey Club players spread holiday cheer

The Utah Hockey Club visited a local coffee shop and spread a bit of holiday cheer to customers last week.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Cardiac arrest survivor reunites with off duty first responders who performed CPR when he collapsed

On Thursday, a Pleasant Grove man was reunited with the people who saved his life when he went into cardiac arrest at the gym.

5 days ago

sisters Jhenna and Amber at disneyland...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Woman surprises big sister with trip to Disneyland

A Utah woman gave her big sister who has special needs a surprise birthday trip to Disneyland — a place she visited once as a child.

5 days ago

jordan high school flag...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Jordan High School club hosts toy drive for Primary Children’s Hospital

Students with Jordan High School's HOSA club will host a toy drive for Primary Children's Hospital on Wednesday.

6 days ago

students in need shop at walmart...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Students in need get early Christmas presents

Over 750 students in need got early Christmas presents on Saturday thanks to the Jordan Education Foundation and community donations.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Looking Out for the Good: Utah Tech food pantry gets $20,000 in groceries