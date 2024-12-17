Utah Hockey Club 101: What Is Goaltender Interference?

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season now well underway, fans have had an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the sport for several months. However, at times hockey can be somewhat of a confusing and complex game which requires more of an in-depth knowledge to fully understand.

As part of the hockey 101 series, the following is an explanation of goaltender interference, how it’s determined, when it is considered a penalty and what that means for both teams.

Hockey 101: What is goaltender interference?

According to the NHL, “Goaltender interference is based on the premise that an attacking player’s position, whether inside or outside the crease, should not, by itself, determine whether a goal should be allowed or disallowed.”

Skaters are never permitted to initiate contact with a goaltender, especially in the crease (blue painted area).

An attacking player is also never allowed to push a defensive player into their own goalie as that is considered another form of goaltender interference.

A goal will be overturned if an attacking player impairs the netminder’s ability to freely move within the crease or to defend the goal by his positioning or contact.

Additionally, a goal can also be overturned if an attacking player initiates intentional or deliberate contact with a netminder, inside or outside of his goal crease.

What is goalie interference and what does a successful “coach’s challenge” look like? Here’s an example and explanation into it all ⬇️ #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/o7TmD6iuDE — Nick Olczyk (@NOlczyk16) December 11, 2024

Coaches are permitted to use a challenge following a goal to determine if goaltender interference was committed. If the challenge is successful, the goal will be overturned. If it’s unsuccessful, the team will be assessed a minor two-minute penalty.

Are there exceptions to goaltender interference?

Like most rules, there are scenarios where an exception can be made for an attacking player that will result in a good goal rather than goaltender interference.

For example, if an attacking player makes contact with a goaltender after being pushed by a defender, such contact will not be deemed goaltender interference as long as the attacking player made a reasonable effort to avoid the contact.

Contact can also be determined incidental by the referees if a goaltender is in the act of playing the puck outside the crease.

Additionally, if a player is found inside the crease but does not make contact or hinder the netminders ability to make a save by his actions, the goal will be allowed.

When is goaltender interference a penalty?

In any scenario where an attacking player initiates intentional or deliberate contact with a goaltender inside or outside the goal crease, the attacking player will be penalized.

The referee will then determine whether or not it is a minor or a major penalty.

For more information or an explanation of rules, fans can visit NHL.com.

