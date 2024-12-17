On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club 101: What Is Goaltender Interference?

Dec 17, 2024, 11:37 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season now well underway, fans have had an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the sport for several months. However, at times hockey can be somewhat of a confusing and complex game which requires more of an in-depth knowledge to fully understand.

As part of the hockey 101 series, the following is an explanation of goaltender interference, how it’s determined, when it is considered a penalty and what that means for both teams.

Related: Utah Hockey Club 101: What Is High-Sticking?

Hockey 101: What is goaltender interference?

According to the NHL, “Goaltender interference is based on the premise that an attacking player’s position, whether inside or outside the crease, should not, by itself, determine whether a goal should be allowed or disallowed.”

Skaters are never permitted to initiate contact with a goaltender, especially in the crease (blue painted area).

An attacking player is also never allowed to push a defensive player into their own goalie as that is considered another form of goaltender interference.

A goal will be overturned if an attacking player impairs the netminder’s ability to freely move within the crease or to defend the goal by his positioning or contact.

Additionally, a goal can also be overturned if an attacking player initiates intentional or deliberate contact with a netminder, inside or outside of his goal crease.

Coaches are permitted to use a challenge following a goal to determine if goaltender interference was committed. If the challenge is successful, the goal will be overturned. If it’s unsuccessful, the team will be assessed a minor two-minute penalty.

Are there exceptions to goaltender interference?

Like most rules, there are scenarios where an exception can be made for an attacking player that will result in a good goal rather than goaltender interference.

For example, if an attacking player makes contact with a goaltender after being pushed by a defender, such contact will not be deemed goaltender interference as long as the attacking player made a reasonable effort to avoid the contact.

Contact can also be determined incidental by the referees if a goaltender is in the act of playing the puck outside the crease.

Additionally, if a player is found inside the crease but does not make contact or hinder the netminders ability to make a save by his actions, the goal will be allowed.

When is goaltender interference a penalty?

In any scenario where an attacking player initiates intentional or deliberate contact with a goaltender inside or outside the goal crease, the attacking player will be penalized.

The referee will then determine whether or not it is a minor or a major penalty.

For more information or an explanation of rules, fans can visit NHL.com.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now travel home to face the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Delta Center. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club 101: What Is Goaltender Interference?

The following is an explanation of goaltender interference, how it's determined, when it is considered a penalty, and what that means for both teams.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 15 Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

Check out our Locals In The NFL weekly roundup for top performances, all stats, and locals who picked up a week ten win.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Struggle Out The Gates In Blowout Loss To LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz were on the wrong end of a blowout as they had their losing streak extended to three by the LA Clippers on Monday.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz No-Show In Loss To Clippers

The Utah Jazz were on the wrong end of blowout falling in Los Angeles to the Clippers 144-107 to open a five-game road trip.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz begin a five-game road trip against the LA Clippers. Stay caught up on all the action from the Intuit Dome with our live blog!

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Commitment From Utah Transfer Carsen Ryan

BYU football lands Carsen Ryan.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Utah Hockey Club 101: What Is Goaltender Interference?