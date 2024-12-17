On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Mailbag: Should Jazz Fans Be Concerned About Cody Williams?

Dec 17, 2024, 1:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we examine whether fans should be concerned about the beginning of Cody Williams’s career.

Each week we will send out a prompt on X and BlueSky asking for the questions you have about the Jazz.

Then, we’ll respond to as many as we can in that week’s mailbag.

Jazz Mailbag: Are Cody Williams Numbers Cause For Concern?

Question: Jazz fans seem to be freaking out over Cody Williams not so great stats in G-League. Do you have any concerns with his play with Stars? Or still too early for concerns with Cody do you feel?

Answer: I will admit that the start of Cody Williams’s career has been less fruitful than I had anticipated, especially with the amount of minutes the rookie was given early in the season.

After his 11 point, five rebound, four assist game in Chicago, I thought the Colorado product would find a way to offer the Jazz some production most nights for the rest of the season.

However, Williams went scoreless in six of his next nine outings, and his rebounding and assist numbers both dropped.

The rookie was then assigned to the G League where he averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 30 percent from the floor, 21 percent from three, and 68 percent from the free throw line.

It’s fair to say statistically, his numbers have been underwhelming.

Now, it’s worth noting that Williams has been asked to do two radically different things with the Jazz versus with the Salt Lake City Stars, it’s it’s part of the reason he was sent to the G League in the first place.

Williams had quickly assumed the role of a traditional 3-and-D wing after moving into the starting lineup early in the year, but the Jazz wanted to give him more opportunities with the ball in his hands.

With the Stars, Williams was doing far more dribble-drive shot creation than he did in the NBA, and showed a knack for getting into the paint, even if his shots weren’t falling.

“Cody is getting better. The game that I was at, I thought he played a good game, I just think he didn’t shoot the ball great, and so I leave encouraged,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said.

“The making and missing of shots is not everything for these guys where they are in their careers, and so we try to stay focused on that while also recognizing that they’re human and that they want to make every shot, and if they don’t, they feel bad about themselves, so we have to help them keep that perspective.”

One key issue Hardy hit on in his comment was the overvaluation of shot-making in young players.

Too often, we judge a player on whether shots fell over a small sample size and then try to draw big conclusions from those results.

All the while, we ignore what else they may have added to their game that will be far more obvious once the shots do start to fall.

A good example of this is Keyonte George who throughout summer and the early part of the season showed improvement attacking the rim with his left hand.

However, because his three-point shots weren’t falling, the subtle improvements in his game were overshadowed.

Now that he’s making three-point shots at a higher rate, he’s getting more opportunities to attack closeouts, and the improvement with his left hand has made finishing at the rim much easier.

So, I believe Hardy when he says he has seen growth in Williams’s play in the G League, even if his shots have yet to fall.

As the rookie adds weight (which may not happen this year) and his shooting rounds into shape, his improvement elsewhere will be more apparent.

But be patient, it might not be obvious this season.

Want to ask questions in next week’s mailbag? Give us a follow at @kslsports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops, on Instagram @BensHoops, or on BlueSky

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: Should Jazz Fans Be Concerned About Cody Williams?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at whether fans should be concerned with the beginning of Cody Williams's career.

22 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club 101: What Is Goaltender Interference?

The following is an explanation of goaltender interference, how it's determined, when it is considered a penalty, and what that means for both teams.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 15 Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

Check out our Locals In The NFL weekly roundup for top performances, all stats, and locals who picked up a week ten win.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Struggle Out The Gates In Blowout Loss To LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz were on the wrong end of a blowout as they had their losing streak extended to three by the LA Clippers on Monday.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz No-Show In Loss To Clippers

The Utah Jazz were on the wrong end of blowout falling in Los Angeles to the Clippers 144-107 to open a five-game road trip.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz begin a five-game road trip against the LA Clippers. Stay caught up on all the action from the Intuit Dome with our live blog!

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Jazz Mailbag: Should Jazz Fans Be Concerned About Cody Williams?