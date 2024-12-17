Coach Prime Shared What He Sees From BYU During Alamo Bowl Prep

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – Days after Colorado superstar Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders addressed the media for the first time in preparation for the Alamo Bowl against BYU.

BYU takes on Colorado in the All-Big 12 matchup in less than two weeks.

The Buffs will leave for San Antonio on Monday, December 23, while BYU will arrive in The Alamo City on Christmas Eve.

“We’re playing against a wonderful historical school, which offers a coach (Kalani Sitake) that I’m fond of, a man of God, which I adore,” said Coach Prime on facing BYU.

Prime continued to praise Kalani Sitake in his opening remarks.

“To flip it and turn it around and accomplish what they’ve accomplished this season is phenomenal. But I would expect that because that’s who he is, and that’s the way he coaches. I consider him a friend. I can’t wait to see him there [in San Antonio].”

Like Sitake, Prime experienced a turnaround this season. The Buffs had a five-win increase from four victories a season ago to nine in their first year as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Coach Prime was asked what he sees from BYU when he watches the film.

“A consistent team that can run the ball. They can throw the ball. They defend well. Discipline. I see a lot of discipline. A lot of young men that may not receive some of the accolades that they deserve. But they work their butts off, and they do a wonderful job. So, trust me, nobody’s taking them lightly. They [are] not sneaking up on us. We know what they are coming with.”

Colorado comes into the matchup with the Big 12’s top defensive unit in sacks. The Buffs have 37 sacks this season under first-year defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

Livingston was previously with the Cincinnati Bengals for 12 years and was asked his thoughts on facing BYU’s offense led by quarterback Jake Retzlaff.

“The quarterback is a great player. They’ve got a real kind of attitude they play with,” Livingston said. “Whether it’s the quarterback running the ball, they’ve got a stable of backs and the wideouts in the open field. So it’s a phenomenal challenge. It’s one we’re excited for.”

No. 17 BYU vs. No. 23 Colorado

2024 Alamo Bowl

Date: Saturday, December 28th, 2024

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: ABC

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM — Extended pregame begins at Noon)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

